Toms River Police Searching For Woman With Gun

Photo courtesy Ocean County Scanner News

*** UPDATE 1:00 AM 8/3/2021*** The female has been safely located and transported to the hospital for treatment. The shelter in place is now lifted.

As of 9 p.m.

Police are actively searching for a suicidal female armed with a handgun in the wooded area behind Edgewood apartments, and the access road that runs along the power lines behind the Silver Ridge apartment complex.

Police are asking the residents in that area to please shelter in place for the time being.