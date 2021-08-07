Bespoke office space for changing times, courtesy of Redbrick Commercial

Redbrick Commercial

This is an important day. A milestone, even.

You’ve officially entered the “good problem to have” stage of your career: your business is doing remarkably well, despite the challenges we’ve all experienced with the pandemic, and now it’s ready for an upgrade. New laptops, maybe, new furniture, and new employees to meet the demands of your customers.

Which, of course, means a new space, or at least the need to evaluate your options.

This is what happens when companies grow. They need workspaces that fit where they are and where they want to go.

As exciting as it may be, it also means you’ve got a challenge on your hands: doing the actual leg work involved in finding a space that’s perfect for both your business and your operating budget, and you don’t know where to start. At least, you didn’t — because Redbrick Commercial is here to help.

Proudly based in the Twin Cities, we specialize in innovative and sustainable spaces for tenants, buyers and investors in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area.

No matter what your situation is, Redbrick has the experience and industry relationships to navigate you to your next address. Maybe you’re expanding your business with new clients and new hires and you need more square feet to operate efficiently, perhaps at a more attractive location or a building full of modern amenities. Or, like many companies in 2021, you’re finding a hybrid work model requires less space but brings more logistical challenges.

On the other hand, you might find your existing lease doesn’t reflect the direction of your business, or the organization owns property that no longer fits the company mission and it’s time to market the property for sale.

And sometimes you’re not only unsure where to start — you’re unsure if you’re even ready to start. Redbrick also specializes in evaluating your existing space and helping you navigate the pros and cons of each decision.

Either way, expanding, downsizing, acquiring, and disposing of commercial real estate are all tough decisions — but they’re exactly what we’re here for. From the first step to the last, Redbrick Commercial is there to advise you, and when you’re ready, to help you achieve your real estate goals.

Have questions or big plans to discuss? Contact Redbrick to start your commercial real estate conversation.