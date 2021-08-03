Arizona officials talk about $1.2T infrastructure package's potential benefits to Arizonans

PHOENIX - Arizona leaders are talking about the benefits Arizonans could reap from the infrastructure package, as senators in Washington D.C. unveiled the bill on Aug. 2. The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act clocked in at some 2,700 pages. A key part of President Joe Biden’s agenda, the bipartisan bill is the first phase of the president's infrastructure plan. It calls for $550 billion in new spending over five years above projected federal levels, what could be one of the more substantial expenditures on the nation’s roads, bridges, waterworks, broadband and the electric grid in years.