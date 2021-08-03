COVID Handed New York City a Golden Biotechnology Opportunity
We’ve all heard how COVID has emptied office towers, how CEOs are struggling to bring employees back to the office, and how reluctant employees are holding on to their new stay-at-home routines and/or greener pastures in states with more space, breathable air, and lower costs of living. Times change; and from CEOs to new hires, we may have to change with them. But new developments may also provide opportunities to build back New York City better, at least when it comes to biotechnology.westviewnews.org
