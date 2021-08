From August 10-16, 2021, a total of 165 sales units throughout New York City experienced price reductions. Among them was a West Village townhouse located on a timelessly charming block, but gut renovated to offer fully integrated smart technology, a private garage, a temperature-controlled wine room, and an infrared sauna and steam room. The townhouse also features a private garden and several terraces, and Lady Gaga rented the home for a few months while working on an album. However, the history and enhancements have not yet won a buyer - the townhouse was originally listed for $23 million in January 2018, relisted for $17.5 million in fall 2020, and reduced again to $15.7 million.