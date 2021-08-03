City Planners Become Enemies of Historic Preservation

Never before have we witnessed such a callous attitude about historic preservation exhibited by city officials and department heads. Mayor de Blasio’s Department of City Planning (DCP) is on the warpath against historic districts—proposing rezoning that strips the historic districts of protections, and substituting open development measures that are designed to destroy the character of these important neighborhoods. The city’s SoHo/NoHo Neighborhood Plan seeks to establish a new special district to modernize the area’s zoning, according to the DCP website.