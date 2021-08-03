Super Hero XII: Which is Worse/Better: An Israeli Kibbutz or a New York City Co-operative?

Life in California during the early 1900s wasn’t easy for many. However, communities persisted to form the fully-fledged cities and vibrant communities that we’re familiar with today. It’s one thing to read about the Golden State’s history in a textbook, but it’s something else entirely to see it with your own eyes. These photos will take you back to a different era and give you an incredible glimpse at what life in Northern California was like back then.