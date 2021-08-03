Cancel
It’s Not NIMBY, It’s BANANA

There has been lots of opposition to various development projects in lower Manhattan over the years, and opponents are often described as taking a NIMBY (Not In My Backyard) position. As these controversies have accumulated, I think there is a better description: BANANA (Build Absolutely Nothing Anywhere Near Anything or Anybody). This isn’t to say that every opponent of one project opposes all of them, but the total effect is BANANA. At a recent public hearing, a spokesperson for the city accused opponents of not supporting affordable housing. She must have hit a nerve because there were howls of protests and demands for her resignation. The truth hurts.

