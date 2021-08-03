Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Advocacy

The Untouchable Billionaire Slumlord: Part 2

By Editorials
westviewnews.org
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe tragic building collapse in Florida prompted us to speak out. My family remains homeless, forced to vacate for years from the conditions in our apartment—living in fear, during a pandemic, silenced by our billionaire landlord Francis Greenberger, CEO and founder of Time Equities, Inc. His powerful influence has enabled his ongoing cover-up of the truth, which is that his two adjoining 100+ year-old-buildings on East 50th Street (that he converted to condos years ago but still manages) have been decaying from neglect the entire time.

westviewnews.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Appellate Courts#Slumlord#Time Equities Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
Related
Syracuse, NYurbancny.com

Pro-Tenant Rally Targeted Accused ‘Slumlord’, Protesting Retaliation

Syracuse Tenants Organizing for Power! (STOP!) is protesting at Ballantyne Apartments on the Southside, one of Syracuse’s Dirty Dozen landlords whose property has had dozens of code violations every year. Wednesday, August 4, 2021, 4:30 – 6:00 p.m. 161 Ballantyne Rd Syracuse, NY 13205. Speakers included Ballantyne tenants, Mary Traynor...
WHEC TV-10

Cuomo signs overdraft protection bill into law

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed legislation into law Thursday that is aimed to make banks take more actions to prevent overdraft fees. The legislation requires banks to pay checks in the order they are received. If a bank receives a check for more money than the balance in the account, it may decline to pay the check, but it must honor any smaller checks that can be paid with the existing account balance.
Politicscheckyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Was Andrew Cuomo Arrested By The Military?

An image shared on Facebook claims Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo was arrested by the military. There is no evidence that Cuomo has been arrested. The claim appears to stem from a website that says it publishes “humor, parody, and satire.”. Fact Check:. Cuomo on Aug. 10 announced he...
Politicstherealdeal.com

Jeffrey Gural: Cuomo ran “criminal operation” as governor

A week after detailed misconduct allegations sank his governorship, Andrew Cuomo faces fresh accusations from the real estate sector on his way out of office. Developer Jeffrey Gural, owner of the Tioga Downs casino in the Southern Tier and — until recently — a prominent real estate backer of the outgoing governor, alleged that Cuomo “ran a criminal operation,” during his time in office, according to the Times-Union.
California StateWashington Post

California governor candidate says employers should be allowed to ask women if they plan to have children

Nearly two decades before conservative radio host Larry Elder joined the long list of candidates who could unseat California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) in the state’s second recall election in history, Elder suggested that venture capitalists have the right to ask women whether and when they intend to have children as a way to “protect” their “investment.”
Public HealthValueWalk

States Giving New Coronavirus Stimulus Checks

Since the start of the pandemic last year, Congress has sent out three rounds of stimulus checks. Some people are demanding more stimulus checks, but the economic rebound and other stimulus measures slim down the chances of another federal stimulus check. Some states, however, are using a combination of federal...
New York City, NYnystateofpolitics.com

How the Moreland Commission was a precursor to Cuomo's downfall

In 2013, Gov. Andrew Cuomo launched an anti-corruption commission meant to root out wrongdoing in state government. Less than a year later, that commission was shuttered as Cuomo reached an agreement with state lawmakers to approve a package of ethics law changes. Ultimately, the closure of the commission would be...
Congress & Courtshngn.com

Recurring $2,000 Stimulus Checks: Will Americans Receive Another Payment Soon as Petition Earns Millions of Support

As the COVID-19 Delta variant spreads across the country, many people in need of financial assistance wonder if they'll get a fourth stimulus check anytime soon. Progressive Democratic lawmakers introduced legislation on July 30 that would provide adults and children with recurring stimulus checks, or guaranteed income, with monthly payments. According to a press release, the Sending Unconditional Payments to People Overcoming Resistances to Triumph (SUPPORT) Act and the Genuine Progress Indicator (GPI) Act are two pieces of legislation aimed at creating a 21st-century economy that reflects Americans' everyday needs.
New York City, NYPosted by
Daily Herald

Estrich: House could Cuomo be so out of touch?

According to The New York Times, the soon-to-be former governor of New York is sitting on $18 million in campaign cash -- with nothing to run for, a first in his life. Of this I am sure: The guy does not know what hit him. Can it be that a series of meaningless encounters has cost him everything? It can be. Remember, the governor welcomed the inquiry. He continued the same behavior. Clearly, it meant nothing to him.

Comments / 0

Community Policy