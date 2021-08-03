Cancel
Politics

Paris or Shanty Town?

By Editorials
westviewnews.org
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust a few feet from where I am keying this at 69 Charles Street, a very young Sinclair Lewis and his roommate (brother of poet Stephen Vincent Benét) would walk to the exit door on many Sunday mornings on their way to the outdoor cafe at the famed historic Brevoort Hotel at 11th Street and Fifth Avenue. Legend has it that, to save money, they would combine breakfast and lunch, which Lewis, in a flash of creativity, named “brunch.”

Sinclair Lewis
#Paris#Manhattan#Restaurants#New York City#Shanty Town
One of the most important buildings in any town is the volunteer fire station. Ridgeley, Cumberland’s neighbor across the river in West Virginia, is no exception. Fire companies are crucial not only for the obvious reasons — with members dropping everything to answer emergency calls that save lives and property — they also serve as the hub and heart of the community.

