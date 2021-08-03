The West Bank Meets the West Village
Westbeth Artists Housing is located at the convergence of West and Bank Streets on the west bank of Manhattan. Here, technology provides an opportunity for direct communication between the West Bank and the West Village west bank. A weekly program on Saturdays at 3:00 p.m., Zoom Palestine, is conducted from Westbeth, connecting those in the West Bank and Gaza to the West Village and others around the world. Administered from my Westbeth studio, both on Zoom and Facebook Live, artists, poets, journalists, film makers, lawyers, and activists meet.westviewnews.org
Comments / 0