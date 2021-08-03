Cancel
Over There

By Editorials
westviewnews.org
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is my tenth August article for WestView, and the first one written from out of the West Village. The end of the “Millie Years” has made it possible again for David and I to travel together, away from NYC, for longer than a weekend (someone always stayed with Millie while we were gone.) After a lapse of twelve years, we went to our favorite place: The Netherlands. For eight days, we’re in the environs of the medieval city of Deventer, east of the more expected destination of Amsterdam. What a festival this is of stunning step-gabled houses, local seafood, frites, cheese, beer, windmills, rivers, canals, bridges, bicycles, gardens, flowers, and the greenest green everywhere, and, of course, birds!

