Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Google unveils Pixel 6 series flagship smartphones powered by its own Tensor chipset

By Jeet
mobigyaan.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGoogle has a lineup of smartphones under the Pixel branding that the company has been positioning as a go-to Android smartphone for user experience. Keeping in line with that position, Google has today announced its next-generation of smartphones — Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. Surprisingly, Google has ditched Qualcomm...

www.mobigyaan.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Pixel#Smartphones#Tensor
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Qualcomm
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Google
Related
Cell PhonesWPRI

Best Samsung Galaxy phones

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Samsung is one of the most popular and innovative electronics manufacturers in the world, so it’s no wonder that the Samsung Galaxy is continuously rated as the best smartphone on the market. With its powerful Android operating system, high-tech camera...
TechnologyFlorida Star

Qualcomm Names Its Next Flagship Chipset As Snapdragon 898

WASHINGTON — American software company Qualcomm might officially name its next flagship chipset as ‘Snapdragon 898’, as per media reports. A famed tipster said that Qualcomm’s next flagship SoC, which is yet to be officially revealed, would actually be named Snapdragon 898. Popular tipster Ice Universe revealed the new flagship SoC name on Weibo- a micro-blogging site while also stating that the […]
Cell Phoneskyma.com

Pixel 6 marks new smartphone era for Google

(KYMA, KECY/ CNN) - Google kicked off smartphone season by previewing its new Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro smartphones by sharing a colorful assortment of new phones on its social media. The phones feature the first-ever Google-made processor specifically designed for the Pixel and the company says the Pixel...
Cell PhonesPosted by
MarketWatch

Google-designed Tensor chip to debut in Pixel phones this fall

Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) (GOOGL) said Monday it’s using an in-house designed semiconductor to power its new line of phones this fall. In a blog post, Google said its Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro phones will contain its custom Tensor chip. “AI is the future of our innovation work, but the problem is we’ve run into computing limitations that prevented us from fully pursuing our mission,” said Rick Osterloh, head of Google devices and services, in the post. “So we set about building a technology platform built for mobile that enabled us to bring our most innovative AI and machine learning (ML) to our Pixel users.” Google said it will announce pricing and availability of the new phones “later this year.” Last November, Apple Inc. (AAPL) debuted its M1 chip in its Mac computers, in a shift away from Intel Corp. (INTC) processors, while Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) and Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) are also reportedly designing their own chips.
Cell PhonesBenzinga

Google's New Smartphone Processor, Google Tensor, Set For Debut In Fall

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) has decided to build its smartphone processor, called Google Tensor, to power its new Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro phones this fall. Google has ditched Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ: QCOM) just like Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) dumped Intel Corp (NASDAQ: INTC) to use its processors for its new computers, CNBC reports.
Cell PhonesAndroid Central

How to enable Google's Heads Up feature on your Android phone

Have you ever been so engrossed in a text conversation or Candy Crush marathon on some of the best Android Phones that you forgot to look up from the screen and ran into a wall or almost stepped into traffic? Really? Okay, I'm silently judging you right now. Apparently, you're not alone. Thankfully, Google has added a feature to Android that will remind users to look up when using their phones while walking (but honestly, please stop doing this, it looks ridiculous). While it may be a sad reflection on the state of consumer technology and society in general that Google felt the need to add this "Digital Wellbeing" feature, you should probably know where it lives in your phone's settings. So with that in mind, here is how to use Heads Up on your Android phone.
Cell Phonesanandtech.com

Google Teases Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro with new "Tensor" SoC

Today Google has teased its new upcoming Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro phones; in what is likely an attempt to get leaks and the upcoming narrative of the product under control, as opposed to the previous years of quite severe product spoilers several months ahead of the actual official product launches, the company is themselves revealing large important bits about the upcoming new flagship phones.
Cell PhonesPosted by
Tom's Guide

Google Pixel 6 release date, price, Tensor chip, specs and news

• Two rear cameras on the Pixel 6, three rear cameras on the Pixel 6 Pro. Google has announced the Pixel 6, and it's providing a bunch of details about its two new phones ahead of their fall launch. The biggest news is a new system-on-chip called Tensor that is designed to provide the Pixel 6 series with a bunch of AI powers we haven't seen before.
Cell PhonesSamMobile

Samsung Internet Browser Beta

Introducing Samsung Internet Beta, giving you early access to the newest features of the secure, private, and optimized mobile web browser. Officially supported devices are all Samsung Galaxy and Google Nexus phones with Android 5.0 and above. * Security & Privacy. Samsung Internet helps you protect your security and privacy...
Cell PhonesPhone Arena

Google announces Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro with custom Tensor chip

In an unexpected move that mimics the Pixel 4 launch tactics, Google has showcased the flagship Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro months before their announcements. The Google Pixel 6 series will be introduced in full later this fall with a custom Google Tensor chipset on the inside. The Google...
Cell PhonesStuff.tv

Google previews the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, with snazzy new design and its own System on a Chip

We thought the Google Pixel 5 went a bit mainstream, but the company’s going for something novel with its successor. The final device and specs won’t be revealed until this autumn, but Google today provided tantalising insight into the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro (£TBC). First up, there’s an eye-catching new design. The new camera hardware can’t be stuffed inside the traditional camera bump square, and so there’s an entire bar across the back, making the phone look like a cartoon robot ninja from the future. The Pro phones get typical upmarket (read: boring) colours – grey; gold; silver – for their polished aluminium frames, but the standard 6 gets a splash of colour that looks lovely. But it’s what’s inside that counts. Google says it’s slammed into computing limitations with existing silicon, and so the company’s made its own to beef up its ambitions in AI, machine learning and hardware security. Whether these new Pixels with Google Tensor inside will knock the industry for six, we’ll have to wait and see – but our sixth sense suggests it just might.
Cell PhonesTrustedReviews

Pixel 6 is the last chance for a Google flagship

OPINION: The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are both official, with Google deciding to heavily tease its 2021 devices months ahead of the duo’s actual release date. This move goes against what we tend to see in the industry, where large events are usually the first time (aside from leaks) we hear official details about a new phone.
Cell PhonesPosted by
Tom's Guide

How to get the Android 12 Privacy Dashboard

Want to know how to get the Android 12 Privacy Dashboard without waiting for the official release of Google's latest mobile operating system? The new Android 12 Privacy Dashboard feature is actually available to anyone with an Android phone right now, although ironically you may have to compromise your device's safety to try it.
Cell PhonesPhandroid

Despite ‘Tensor’ in the Pixel 6, Qualcomm reiterates it will continue to work with Google

Earlier today, Google unwrapped a chunk of what the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will bring to the market when the phones launch later this year. Instead of opting for a Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset, as it has for years, Google is transitioning to its own silicon with the Google Tensor chip. Naturally, the first question you might have is what does this mean for Google and Qualcomm’s partnership.
Cell Phoneshypebeast.com

Google Reveals its Own Mobile Chip Named Tensor

The Google Pixel 6 will be the first phone to use Google‘s all-new Tensor mobile processor, the first system-on-chip designed by the tech giant. The chip is named after Google’s open-source machine learning platform, TensorFlow, and was co-developed with Google’s AI researchers. According to CEO Sundar Pichai, Tensor has been...

Comments / 0

Community Policy