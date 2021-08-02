Take your shot winners announced
Final statewide incentive drawing winners announced. Here are the final statewide winners in the Take Your Shot, Oregon incentive drawings. This list includes the 36 individual county winners of the $10,000 prize and the four statewide Travel Oregon incentive drawings. The Oregon Health Authority congratulates the winners and thanks all Oregonians who’ve chosen to protect themselves and the people around them from COVID-19 by getting vaccinated.elkhornmediagroup.com
Comments / 0