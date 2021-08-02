Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Take your shot winners announced

By Shannon McKone
elkhornmediagroup.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFinal statewide incentive drawing winners announced. Here are the final statewide winners in the Take Your Shot, Oregon incentive drawings. This list includes the 36 individual county winners of the $10,000 prize and the four statewide Travel Oregon incentive drawings. The Oregon Health Authority congratulates the winners and thanks all Oregonians who’ve chosen to protect themselves and the people around them from COVID-19 by getting vaccinated.

elkhornmediagroup.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Oregon#The Take#Oregonians#Lincoln#Jane Rabe Polk#Umatilla Araceli
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Boston, MAWWLP 22News

Third winners of Vaxmillions giveaway announced

BOSTON (WWLP) – The next round of winners in the VaxMillions giveaway have been announced Thursday. This week’s winner of the $1 million giveaway is Leo Costinos of Attleboro. Costinos works as a controller at a financial firm and got vaccinated to protect himself, his family, and his community. He said he plans to use the money to pay for his children’s college plans.
Politicsmiamivalleytoday.com

Mainstreet Piqua announces contest winners

PIQUA — MainStreet Piqua has declared their 2021 Coloring Contest a success. Held in conjunction with the annual Rockin’ River Duck Drop, the contest drew over 120 entries this year. Mainstreet Director Lorna Swisher said, “We were so glad to be able to bring the coloring contest back this year....
Missouri StatePosted by
Just Go

5 Worst Places to Live in Missouri

The data collected by HomeSnacks identifies the top 5 worst places to live in Missouri based on population density, unemployment rates, adjusted median income, housing vacancy rate, education levels, and crime levels.
Oregon StateCottage Grove Sentinel

Forecast optimistic for Oregon RAIN

Oregon RAIN (Regional Accelerator and Innovation Network) has begun its process of percolating throughout Cottage Grove. RAIN’s Lane County Venture Catalyst Ariel Ruben has been in the community establishing stakeholder connections this past month. “We’ve officially signed a memorandum of understanding between the City of Cottage Grove and RAIN,” said...
Michigan StatePosted by
100.7 WITL

How the MI Shot To Win Sweepstakes Winners Are Picked

Playing the Michigan Lottery is always fun, all you need is some cash and a little luck. In the Michigan shot to win lottery you don't need any cash. just the luck and to be vaccinated in our great state to win. There have already been some lucky winners. Kind of cool that Michigan followed many other states to get folks protected against COVID19. Who knows you could be next to be rolling in the cash.
Sonoma County, CAnorthbaybusinessjournal.com

Winners announced in national search for aspiring winemakers

Murphy-Goode winery in Sonoma County announced the winners of its recurring ‘”A Really Goode Job” campaign, a national effort to hire two temporary employees. They will begin their ”dream job journeys“ at Murphy-Goode on Sept. 1, shadowing winemaker Dave Ready Jr. then moving into separate roles aligned with their respective interests and expertise. During the year-long position, each will receive a $10,000 salary per month, live rent-free in Healdsburg and get supplied Murphy-Goode wine, according to the company.
Indiana State95.3 MNC

2021 Indiana Agriculture Photo Contest Winners Announced

Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and the Indiana State Department of Agriculture announced the winners of the 2021 Indiana Agriculture photo contest. The winning photographs will be displayed in the lieutenant governor’s Family of Business office in Indianapolis. “As I travel across our state I am always awestruck by the beauty...
Toledo, OHpointandshoreland.com

Annual PACT scholarship winners announced

Stan Machosky, past president and scholarship committee chairman for the Polish-American Community of Toledo (PACT), has announced that two winners will receive $1,000 each as part of PACT’s 11th annual scholarship competition. Since 2011, the competition has given away $38,250 to over 36 students of Polish-American ancestry. Students complete an application process that includes their academic…
Michigan StatePosted by
CinemaBlend

90 Day Fiancé's Stephanie Davison Reaches Agreement With The State Of Michigan Following Claims About COVID-19

Former 90 Day Fiancé star Stephanie Davison reached an agreement with the Michigan Attorney General that will likely keep her out of legal trouble as well as settle a long-running dispute she's had over controversial claims about injections offered by her Skin Envy Non-Surgical Weight Loss Centers. Months after Davison publicly declared Ipamorelin and Sermorelin injections allegedly helped prevent her from catching COVID-19, she's now reached an agreement to retract those statements.
Clatsop County, ORThe Astorian

Winners announced for statewide vaccine incentive

The winners of the Oregon Health Authority's "Take Your Shot, Oregon" incentive drawings have been announced. Included in the 36 individual county winners, each of whom won $10,000, is Scott Jagger, of Clatsop County. In addition to the county winners, there was one $1 million winner: Oregon State University student...
Shreveport, LAKSLA

Shot at a Million winner is Shreveport native

Milla decided to donate her allowance to help other students get school supplies this year. Since its founding in 2015, ASAP has become the nation’s largest veteran and military community arts organization. Caddo Schools host e-sports program. Updated: 16 hours ago. |. E-sports is an industry in which people compete...
Merrill, WImerrillfotonews.com

BlueJay Blackout Bingo winners announced

“BlueJay 96.3” WJMT Radio congratulates the winners of the recent BlueJay Blackout Bingo contest. WJMT awarded the grand prize of $963.00 to Leila Marnholtz of Merrill, a second place prize of $96.30 to Randy Osness of Merrill, and a third place prize of $9.63 to Mike Kunkel of Merrill. Mary Downing of Merrill won an overnight getaway to Chula Vista Resort, in Wisconsin Dells. The station thanks all the participants and sponsors of BlueJay Blackout Bingo.
Animalselkhornmediagroup.com

Confirmed wolf depredation in Union County

August 11, 2021 – Union County (Indian Lake area) Date Investigated: 8/11/21 Cause of death/injury: Confirmed. General situation and animal information: On the morning of 8/10/21 a producer found an injured 450 lb., 6-month-old calf on a forested public land allotment. The animal was euthanized by the owner and transported to an ODFW office where an investigation was performed the following morning. Open wounds were observed on both rear legs between the anus and hock, the left flank, and the left shoulder. The estimated date of injuries was 7-14 days prior to the investigation.
Oregon Stateelkhornmediagroup.com

Imbler School District Registration Changes

The Imbler School District has announced some changes to their registration process for the upcoming school year. With the continued changes to the State of Oregon regulations during this troubling time, the Imbler School District has decided to change the annual registration process. We will not be having the annual “In-Person” registration days as previously scheduled. Below are the changes that have been made. Hopefully, this will ease the process and worries that we all may have prior to the start of the new school year.
Lotterycrowleytoday.com

Final Shot In A Million winners named

Governor John Bel Edwards and the Louisiana Department of Health announced the $1 million grand prize cash winner and the last five $100,000 scholarship winners of the Shot At A Million COVID-19 campaign. All of the winners were selected in the drawing conducted by the Louisiana Lottery Corporation and overseen...

Comments / 0

Community Policy