Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Why did Q2 GDP miss expectations? Steve Hanke on biggest anomalies in economy right now

By David Lin
kitco.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSecond quarter real GDP in the U.S. grew at 6.5% on an annualized basis, lower than consensus estimates. Steve Hanke, professor of Applied Economics at Johns Hopkins University, told David Lin, anchor for Kitco News, that market participants are not accurately factoring in inflation growth. “It is lower than the...

www.kitco.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Hanke
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Gdp#U S Gdp#Real Economy#Applied Economics#Johns Hopkins University#Kitco News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
Businessfxempire.com

Price of Gold Fundamental Weekly Forecast – Inflation, Fed Speakers, COVID Fears Likely to Fuel Volatility

Gold futures plunged last week to its lowest level since June 30 last week as a solid jobs report supported the notion of sooner-than-expected tightening by the Federal Reserve. The robust labor market news set-off a series of events, including a spike higher in Treasury yields and the U.S. Dollar, which raised the opportunity cost of holding non-interest bearing bullion, while dampening demand for the dollar-denominated asset.
Businesskitco.com

TD Securities' tactical short pays off after gold-market washout

(Kitco News) - Commodity analysts at TD Securities announced that they took profits in their tactical gold short trade. The Canadian bank was targeting $1,730 an ounce as they were expecting the precious metal to break below support at $1,750 an ounce. The analysts said Sunday evening that they closed out their short position at $1,707 an ounce.
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/CAD Weekly Forecast: US Treasury rates, once burned twice shy

US July payrolls advance potential Federal Reserve policy change. USD/CAD will be supported by taper speculation, commodity weakness. WTI drops to three-week low as covid stokes fears of weaker global growth. FXStreet Forecast Poll predits medium-term weakness in the USD/CAD. An excellent US employment report on Friday brought the USD/CAD...
Businesskitco.com

Gold slides to over 4-month low as tapering bets buoy dollar

* Silver hits more than eight-month low of $22.50/oz (Adds chart, updates prices) Aug 9 (Reuters) - Gold prices hit their lowest in more than four months, dropping as much as 4.4% at one point on Monday, as the dollar strengthened after strong U.S. labour data bolstered expectations for early tapering of economic stimulus.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Wall Street investment banks cut China growth forecasts

LONDON, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Wall Street banks Goldman Sachs (GS.N), JPMorgan (JPM.N) and Morgan Stanley (MS.N) all cut their China growth forecasts on Monday, after export growth slowed unexpectedly and on concerns that the resurgent coronavirus could crimp economic activity. Chinese trade data released over the weekend undershot forecasts,...
StocksStreet.Com

Stocks Fall as Wall Street Boosts Bets on Fed Tapering and Oil Prices Slide

Stocks traded lower Monday as investors increased bets the Federal Reserve would pull back on stimulus following a stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs report. Oil prices declined and gold prices steadied from an overnight "flash crash" Monday that briefly pulled bullion prices to a four-month low. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell...
Businessnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Time to buy? Gold prices hit over 4-month low

Aug. 9—DUBAI — Gold prices fell over four per cent on Monday to more than a four-month low due to strong US labour data, but the precious metal made some recovery later in the day. The metal recovered from a flash crash that saw prices dropping $70 in minutes on...
Marketskitco.com

Blockchain will establish a ground state for the world's economy bringing gold back into play - George Gilder

“We need to establish a ground state for the world economy, which will bring gold back into play through the expression of money as time,” said George Gilder, America’s top tech futurist, and best-selling author. He is referring to Blockchain technology. Blockchain is a decentralized distributor of digital assets on the internet which is transparent and cannot be modified. Cryptocurrencies use Blockchain technology to record and secure online transactions.
BusinessFXStreet.com

Weekly economic & financial commentary

Data this week highlighted the economy's resilience in the face of ongoing supply constraints, while financial markets weighed the impact of the Delta variant wave on the outlook for the economy and Fed policy. ISM surveys for the manufacturing and service sectors continued to show businesses' ability to operate in this supply-strained world, with the latter hitting a new record high. Finally, this morning's virtually blemish-free employment report marked a big step down the road of "substantial further progress."
Industrykitco.com

Polymetal reports its MSCI ESG rating upgraded to AA from A

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. MSCI has highlighted Polymetal’s safety initiatives and improvements, robust governance structure and business ethics practices, active engagement with...
MarketsDailyFx

Gold Fundamental Forecast: XAU/USD Eyes CPI After NFP Plunge

Gold sank after upbeat NFP report increased Fed rate hike bets. XAU/USD’s next catalyst may come from US inflation figures. Gold prices fell sharply against a stronger US Dollar on Friday. The July non-farm payrolls report crossed the wires at 943k, beating the consensus estimate of 870k. It was the most robust month of growth for the US labor market since August 2020. The unemployment rate also beat estimates, with the closely watched figure shedding 5 basis points to 5.4%, against the consensus view of 5.7%. The better-than-expected figure boosted Fed rate hike bets. The chance for a 25 basis point rate hike increased from 19.6% to 21.9% for the July 2022 FOMC meeting, according to the CME Group’s FedWatch tool.
Marketskitco.com

The bears are back as gold price drops nearly $50, next target is $1,750

(Kitco News) - Sentiment in the gold market has been fairly volatile as prices have been stuck in a range; however, the outlook is now clearly bearish as the precious metal falls through critical support levels following stronger than expected employment data. A clear majority of retail investors remain bullish...
Marketskitco.com

Here are the next key levels for gold and silver to watch for - Bill Baruch

Bill Baruch, president of Blue Line Futures, discuses with David Lin, anchor for Kitco News, how to trade #gold and #silver after their largest single-day drop since June. Disclaimer: The content on this website, including, without limitation, news, videos, interviews and commentaries, is provided by Kitco Metals Inc. ("Kitco") for informational purposes only and is not intended as any form of advice, whether legal, accounting, investment, financial or tax advice. Therefore, it cannot be relied upon as such. Should you require such advice, contact a licensed professional. The content provided herein is provided on an "as is" basis without any warranty of any kind, whether express or implied and your use of the information provided in said content is entirely at your own risk. In no event will Kitco be held liable for any indirect, special, incidental, or consequential damages arising out of the use of the content on this website.

Comments / 0

Community Policy