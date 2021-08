The first reported photos showing the tanker Mercer Street after the drone strike have also now appeared. Officials from the United States have called for a proportional, coordinated response to the attack on the Israeli-operated product tanker M/T Mercer Street in the Gulf of Oman last Thursday, which killed two crewmen, and which has now been formally blamed on Iran by several nations. The countries of the two victims — Romania and the United Kingdom — have issued statements putting the responsibility on Tehran and have also spoken of responding accordingly. Israel, too, has formally accused Iran of being behind the attack, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett claiming there was “evidence” of this, without providing any more details. Iran, for its part, has denied any connections to the incident.