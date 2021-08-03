Wausau Parks and Rec Committee Gets First Look at Potential Second Dog Park Site

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — A first look at a new dog park location has members excited for the future. Monday evening following their regular monthly meeting a small group of Parks and Recreation Committee members visited a site that could become Wausau’s second dog park. The site is located off of 28th Ave. and is currently owned by the Wisconsin DOT as the state agency removed the old Menards building on the site for a highway project in the mid-2000s.