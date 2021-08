Fans from all around the world congratulated BLACKPINK's Jisoo on her 10th anniversary since joining YG Entertainment. Jisoo joined YG Entertainment as a trainee through an audition in July of 2011. Jisoo had auditioned to gain more experience for a career as an actress. Jisoo passed the audition by singing Lee Eun Mi's ballad song "I Have a Lover". Well-known as "YG's super pretty trainee" throughout her trainee period, Jisoo showed off her charms and talents through various activities. This included her appearance in Epik High's music video and the KBS drama 'Producer'. She also appeared in many advertisements, such as her Samsonite bag advertisement with actor Lee Min Ho. In these ways, Jisoo garnered a lot of interest even before her debut.