Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Olmsted County, MN

New: Olmsted County Kiosks Put the County Where You Are

By James Rabe
Posted by 
106.9 KROC
106.9 KROC
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Olmsted County announced today they're placing 11 kiosks in 11 agencies in Rochester and around our community to give county citizens greater access to services they offer. For example, there will be a kiosk at Channel One. So, instead of having to make a trip two locations, people will be able to make it one and done for "services from Olmsted County’s Health, Housing, and Human Services (HHH) teams as well as information on Legal Assistance of Olmsted County, RentHelpMN, and State of Minnesota benefits."

kroc.com

Comments / 0

106.9 KROC

106.9 KROC

Rochester, MN
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

106.9 KROC plays the best hit music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://kroc.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rochester, MN
Rochester, MN
Government
Local
Minnesota Government
State
Minnesota State
County
Olmsted County, MN
Olmsted County, MN
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Government#Health And Human Services#Channel One#Health Housing#Mn Family Service#Imaa#Mn The Salvation Army#Ne#Mn Zumbro#Mn Rctc Heintz Center#Kiosks#Dbt#Child Youth#Children#Infants#Veterans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
Related
Wisconsin StatePosted by
106.9 KROC

Small Wisconsin Town Falls In Love With Roaming Beach Ball

Stoughton, Wisconsin, is about twenty miles southeast of Madison and until recently, it's biggest claims to fame were the Syttende Mai (Norwegian constitution day) Festival and being the Birthplace of the Coffee Break. That's old news, though, as now they're famous for the wandering beach ball. According to Channel 3000,...
Preston, MNPosted by
106.9 KROC

Groundbreaking on Monday For Preston Veterans Home

Preston, MN (KROC-AM News) - A groundbreaking celebration is planned Monday morning in Preston for the new Preston Veterans Home. The event is scheduled to begin at 10 AM and will include speeches by Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs Commissioner Larry Herke and other members of the state agency, along with local officials and business leaders. The $35 million project is being financed with a mix of federal, state, and private funding. 65-percent of the funding is being provided by the federal government.
Minnesota StatePosted by
106.9 KROC

Southeast Minnesota’s Biggest Craft Beer Festival is Back This October

If you love to tip back a tall cool one, you'll love Rochester On Tap Craft Beer Festival... and it's coming back to the Med City this fall!. I have to admit that I probably get this from having grown up over in Wisconsin, but I LOVE me some craft beer. And I love heading to all the incredible craft breweries here in Rochester and across Minnesota and trying some of their amazing brews.
Minnesota StatePosted by
106.9 KROC

Minnesota Ranks Higher Than 47 Other States in Places Where People Want to Move

We've always been known for our high quality of life here in Minnesota which might explain why we rank higher than 47 other states in places where people want to move. That's the word, anyway, from a new survey commissioned by the number-crunchers over at the site MyBaggage.com. (They're a door-to-door delivery service used by people moving abroad, students, sports teams, and others.) Their recent survey has determined the best and worst states to move to in America, analyzed using the following data from all 50 states.
Rochester, MNPosted by
106.9 KROC

Rochester’s Official Start Was 163 Years Ago

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The City of Rochester is now 163 years old. Rochester was officially incorporated on August 5th, 1858, approximately four years after George Head and Thomas Simpson both staked claims for parcels of land along the Zumbro River in what is now downtown Rochester. It was Head, who built what started as a log cabin that became a way station for travelers on the Dubuque Trail stagecoach line, who named the new city after his hometown in New York.
Rochester, MNPosted by
106.9 KROC

Suspect in Rochester Drug Overdose Death Booked Into Olmsted Jail

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A St. Paul man charged with murder for a fatal drug overdose in Rochester is expected to be formally arraigned today in Olmsted County Court. 56-year-old Jimmie Lee Johnson was transferred to the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center from the Ramsey County Jail over the weekend. He was jailed in St. Paul when the Olmsted County Attorney's office issued an arrest warrant just over 2 weeks ago charging him with 3rd-degree murder.
Rochester, MNPosted by
106.9 KROC

List of Rochester Places Where Masks Are Required or Recommended

What businesses and organizations in Rochester, Minnesota are requiring face masks again?. Remember when we all had to wear masks for about a year? We all complained at first that it was such a nuisance but I actually got used to it and didn't mind it. 😷 It was a weird feeling though when I went to HyVee and walked around the store for the first time without a mask on my face. It was odd and nice all at the same time.
Minnesota StatePosted by
106.9 KROC

Minnesota Sheriff Launches Special Needs Sticker Program

Minneapolis (KROC AM News) - The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office has announced a new tool it hopes will lead to less stressful incidents involving first responders and residents with special needs. The department is offering stickers that can be affixed to a home or vehicle to alert police, fire, and...
Olmsted County, MNPosted by
106.9 KROC

Olmsted County Warrants Include One Packed with Violent Felonies

Every Wednesday, the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office releases five warrants. In no particular order and not necessarily Olmsted County's Most Wanted. This week's are accurate as of August 04,2021. Olmsted County Warrant Included In Today's Collection:. Eugene Kay Washington: Felony terroristic threats, 2 counts reckless disregard, 2 counts 2nd degree...
Rochester, MNPosted by
106.9 KROC

Drones Will Measure Urban Heat Island Effect in Rochester

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Rochester residents are being told they'll likely spot drones flying over the city this week. The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has chosen Rochester to participate in a drone program with a series of demonstration flights this summer aimed at identifying urban heat islands and measuring temperatures in various parts of Rochester. Part of the pilot project will be identifying environmental justice areas of concern where the heat absorbed by buildings and roads can create pockets of higher temperatures in more urbanized parts of the community.

Comments / 0

Community Policy