Washington State Hospital Association pushes to make vaccines mandatory for health care workers

By Alec Regimbal
seattlepi.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Washington State Hospital Association is urging all health care institutions in the state require that their employees get vaccinated against COVID-19. The recommendation came in the form of a resolution that was passed by the association’s board of directors. That resolution was announced during a Monday news conference where state health care experts discussed the impact that the highly transmissible Delta variant of the coronavirus is having on Washington’s health care system.

