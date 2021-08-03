Washington State Hospital Association pushes to make vaccines mandatory for health care workers
The Washington State Hospital Association is urging all health care institutions in the state require that their employees get vaccinated against COVID-19. The recommendation came in the form of a resolution that was passed by the association’s board of directors. That resolution was announced during a Monday news conference where state health care experts discussed the impact that the highly transmissible Delta variant of the coronavirus is having on Washington’s health care system.www.seattlepi.com
