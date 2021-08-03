Cancel
NFL

Peyton Manning Already Navigating Arch Manning, Tennessee Football Questions

By Ric Butler
rockytopinsider.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe recruiting process around top-ranked 2023 quarterback Arch Manning has already turned into a frenzy. So there is no surprise that Arch’s uncle, Peyton Manning, is right there in the middle of it as well. Peyton Manning was directly asked if his nephew, Arch, was Tennessee bound on the Pardon...

www.rockytopinsider.com

