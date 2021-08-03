Combate Global Results: Lehane Wins European Lightweight Tournament

The Spanish media sports giant Univision is getting in on MMA, as it has been reported that they intend to buy a significant amount of Combate Global shares. News of the Spanish media company acquiring an equity stake in Combate Global was outlined first in a report by The Hollywood Reporter. As of this writing, neither company has partaken in serious discussions to solidify a deal but are firm in their stance that a compromise will inevitably be reached. With the world of MMA continuing to grow, the news conglomerate sees value in the fighting company as video streaming continues its onslaught on elder forms of entertainment.