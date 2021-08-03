Cancel
Combat Sports

Combate Global Results: Lehane Wins European Lightweight Tournament

By Guido Colombo
combatpress.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Sunday, Aug. 1, Combate Global again touched down in Miami. The promotion hosted a one-night, four-man tournament in the lightweight division. For the first time in the history of the promotion, all the fighters were European. The semifinals were just one-round contests, with the final being a three-round bout. The winner joined the Copa Combate, an eight-man tournament with a $100,000 prize for the winner.

combatpress.com

Comments / 0

#Ireland#Copa#Boxing#European#Combate Global#The Copa Combate#Sbg#Irish Immaf#Spanish#Frenchman#Italian#Legacy#Japanese#American#Tko
