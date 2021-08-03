Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Sunny Days

wrir.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Haberdasher turns 60 today. I can’t hardly believe it. I don’t sound 60 – do I? Anyway I couldn’t think of a better way to celebrate on the air than by playing songs from the soundtrack of my childhood. I grew up in central NJ in a little town called Highland Park that was right next to New Brunswick the home of Rutgers University. Looking back I realize what a hip town Highland Park was. And it was a highly educated community with a strong school system. It was a community that embraced the revolution that was taking place in children’s television programming.

www.wrir.org

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gary Williams
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunny Days#Highland Park#Rutgers University#Migfs#Hp#Sesame Street Platinum
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Related
Burbank, CATMZ.com

Former Child Star Jane Withers Dead at 95

Jane Withers -- one of the most famous child stars in Hollywood's history -- has died. The legendary actress passed away Saturday in Burbank, CA ... surrounded by loved ones, this according to her daughter, Kendall Errair, who released a statement about her mother's death. A cause of death wasn't addressed.
TV & VideosPopculture

Markie Post: Cause of Death Revealed by Manager

Markie Post died of cancer, her manager, Ellen Lubin Santisky, told Deadline on Sunday. Post, born Marjorie Armstrong Post, was 70. She was best known for her role as public defender Christine Sullivan on NBC's Night Court and appeared in dozens of movies and television shows during her four-decade career.
RecipesAdvocate Messenger

Coffee with Mimi: Long sunny days are more than enough

Sometimes, a little activity is just enough. Living at a high voltage level for an extended period of time is best left to the younger generation. When the day is old at mid-afternoon and your main thought is to sink onto the couch with a cold beverage of any sort, you know you have crossed over into a new era.
Musicwrir.org

Lions Gate Awaits

InterTribal, the show that makes the sun rise, is here with another installment for your listening pleasure. I enjoyed putting this show together because I had news and music to share with you. First – The news:. After 100 years of having been removed from their lands, The Nez Perce...
Performing ArtsMinneapolis Star Tribune

Lisa Loeb and fellow Brown University alumni musicalize 2020

NEW YORK — Group reunions on Zoom have rarely become the fuel for good art. But one has created a musical — actually 10, to be precise. Grammy Award-winner Lisa Loeb was inspired to capture the weirdness, wonder and horror of 2020 during a Brown University online reunion. So she tapped dozens of her fellow alumni to help create "Together Apart," a collection of 10 mini-musicals that explore moments during the year. There are also songs by Grammy-winner Gordon Chambers.
Theater & Dancewrir.org

What the Fontaine?!: Summer Stole the Perfume From My Eyes (08/06/21)

PODCAST (stream or download) ———————————————————————————————— Cake – Perhaps, Perhaps, Perhaps [Doris Day cover]. Dusty Springfield – Son of a Preacher Man. Joss Stone – Some Kind of Wonderful [Grand Funk Railroad cover]. Loretta Lynn – Have Mercy (w/ Jack White) The Coathangers – Perfume. Urge Overkill – Sister Havana. Wire...
TV & Videosbleedingcool.com

BCTV Daily Dispatch 29 July 2021: LeVar Burton Debuts; A Sunny Pay Day

Hate to be so emotional. I didn't mean to get physical. But when he pulled in and revved it up, I said, "You call that a pickup truck?" And in the moonlight, I throwed him down, all kickin' and screamin' and rollin' around. A little piece of a bloody tooth, just so you know I was thinking of you. Just so you know…. the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With waves of love and respect to Kings of Leon (check out the video at the end of the post), welcome to your Thursday edition of our daily dose of the best things happening across the television landscape as we take a look at what's been hitting your radar in the past 24 hours. Our welcomed newbies this round include a Mary Hartman remake, What If…? star Jeffrey Wright talking The Watcher, a double dose of concern for Better Call Saul star Bob Odenkirk, Evil star Michael Emerson reflects on Lost, Dave Bautista is now 'The Streamer", The Orville gets new signage, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia star Charlie Day is looking for some sweet TikTok money, and Jeopardy! guest host LeVar Burton makes not-so-great gameshow history. From there, we wrap up with "5 More Things"- five articles that almost made the cut but are still worth your time.
Brooklyn, NYPosted by
Brooklyn Beat

Brooklyn is in for a sunny Saturday — jump on it!

(BROOKLYN, NY) The forecast is calling for sun today in Brooklyn. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Musicwrir.org

8.6.2021 – august dreams

Welcome to another episode of the Commonwealth of Notions. fresh start with August. bandcamp is doing their thing today where they waive their fees and all money goes to the artists you choose to support. i have been having so many musical thoughts, we will see if two hours is...
Richmond, VAwrir.org

End of the Century with Harper 8/6/21

Tune in to WRIR 97.3 fm Richmond Independent Radio this Saturday from 3-5 pm as I host End of the Century (music from 1975-1999). Thanks for listening!. D'Angelo & Eric Clapton, “I've Been Trying (1999 Curtis Mayfield Cover)”. from I've Been Trying (Curtis Mayfield Cover) (Live - Youtube) Internet. REM,...
Musicwrir.org

The Dyke Agenda – kinda old school

DJ McFlurry filling in for Kim this week on The Dyke Agenda. I dug through my music library to surface some old gems and favorites, and probably a few more obscure tracks you haven’t heard before. Enjoy!. Show Archive. Play show / Add show to playlist. Playlist:. DykeAppella, “Lesbian Picnic”

Comments / 0

Community Policy