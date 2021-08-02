Cancel
Agriculture

“Food forests” help Black and Brown communities gain access to fresh produce and cooling shade

gridphilly.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn a quiet street in East Germantown is a small farm blooming with red bok choy, turnips, Brussel sprouts and nasturtium, all grown organically. Located within the confines of Awbury Arboretum, this is one of Philly’s “food forests,” also known as forest gardens. Food forests are a modern name for an ancient practice—historically found in Asia, Africa and the Americas—that involves cultivating a variety of edible plants to mimic patterns found in nature.

