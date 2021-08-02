“Food forests” help Black and Brown communities gain access to fresh produce and cooling shade

On Saturday, July 17, 2021, the Partnership for a Healthier America (PHA) announced that the Good Food for All program will bring at least 288,000 servings of high-quality fruits and vegetables to nearly 500 families in Fort Wayne with the help of local distribution partner Human Agricultural Cooperative. Expanding on last year’s successful COVID-19 Fresh Food Fund, the Good Food for All program is designed to provide nourishing, high-quality produce to Fort Wayne families in need, while creating a platform to raise awareness for the need for long-term changes to the food system in pursuit of health equity.