Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

California Proposition Passed 3 Years Ago Could Create Pork Shortage

By John Ramos
Posted by 
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xFQP7_0bFrrNne00

PLEASANT HILL (KPIX) — Meat producers are warning that pork products may begin disappearing from California store shelves come January 1st, all because of something people voted for three years ago.

In 2018 voters approved Proposition 12, a humane farming initiative which set mandates for living space for farm animals if they’re going to be sold for food in California. It started with egg-laying chickens, but the pork producers pushed back in the courts.

The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals has upheld Prop 12. That means breeding pigs will have a little more room to move around.

“There’s very little pork production in the State of California. It is predominantly done in the Midwest,” said Jim Monroe, a spokesman for the National Pork Producers Council headquartered in Iowa.

The vast majority of pork in California stores comes from other states and Monroe says only about four percent of farmers are compliant with the new rules. But because the law bans non-compliant pork no matter where it is produced, on January 1st most of the nation’s raw pork products would be illegal to sell in California.

“My wife told me there’s a bacon shortage. So she said, when you go to the store, make sure you buy bacon,” said shopper Tony Amrhein at the Pleasant Hill Grocery Outlet Bargain Market. “We’re not big bacon eaters, but we’re going to get some anyway, just to have it.”

Jenny Flanagan said she remembers the chicken law but had no idea it would have this effect on her son’s favorite bacon.

“It’s kind of sad. It would be nice to know what we were voting for,” she said. “I don’t think anybody knows about this.”

She might be right about that. KPIX-5 called dozens of restaurants, stores and meat markets Monday and very few were aware of what may be coming. That included Concord caterer Rogie Purificacion, who said pork is a staple in Hispanic and Asian cooking.

“In the Asian market, they use almost 80 percent pork,” he said, shaking his head. “I don’t know, that’s pretty crazy.”

California is an economically important market to pork producers so they will be racing to expand their facilities or lessen their herds to try to comply with the space mandates.

Either way, that will create an expense that many simply can’t sustain. Some California voters may have thought they were striking a blow against big corporate farming operations, but those may be the ones most likely to survive.

“You have significant costs to come into compliance with what Prop 12 requires,” said Monroe. “And some of them just won’t be able to do it and they’ll be forced out of business.”

The only legal step left for the pork producers is the U.S. Supreme Court, but they say they are trying to work with Governor Newsom to postpone enforcement until changes can be made at the farm level.

If not, the price of what pork is available is expected to skyrocket.

Comments / 11

CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
36K+
Followers
18K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Local
California Industry
State
Iowa State
Pleasant Hill, CA
Government
State
California State
City
Pleasant Hill, CA
Local
California Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pigs#Prop#Chickens#Farm Animals#Living Space#Kpix#Hispanic#Asian#The U S Supreme Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Related
San Bernardino, CAPosted by
CBS San Francisco

Newsom Urges Californians To Get Vaccinated; ‘We Can End This Pandemic … In A Month’

SAN BERNARDINO (CBS SF) — Gov. Gavin Newson boldly predicted Friday that if there was a massive surge of unvaccinated Californians getting a shot of vaccine, the rapid rise of COVID delta variant cases and indoor mask mandates for business and public places could end within 30 days. Newsom was appearing in San Bernardino to celebrate the beginning of the 2021-22 school year — a return to the classroom for in-class instructions after more than a year of remote learning to stem the spread of COVID. “This is a proud moment,” he said. “To see these kids back in school, to see...
San Francisco, CAPosted by
CBS San Francisco

UCSF Expert: ‘Right Now, Delta Is The Game In Town’; Cases, Hospitalizations Will Continue To Grow

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — UC San Francisco is seeing eight times more COVID hospitalizations than it did at the state’s reopening in June with experts warning that number will grow during the spread of the delta variant cases among vaccinated and non-vaccinated local residents. UCSF infectious disease expert Dr. Peter Chin Hong told KPIX 5 that people are generally getting sicker sooner after exposure to the delta variant. “Right now, Delta is the game in town, Delta is the variant that is the most dominant — more than 90% of the cases now — the most infectious,” said Chin-Hong. “A thousand...
San Francisco, CAPosted by
CBS San Francisco

COVID: United Airlines Joins Growing List of Bay Area Companies Issuing Vaccine Mandates

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) – The list of companies and organizations getting on board with COVID-19 vaccination requirements for employees in the Bay Area is growing. United Airlines, which has a hub at San Francisco International Airport, announced Friday that they will require employees to get a COVID-19 vaccine. The policy will take effect either five weeks after the FDA fully approves a COVID-19 vaccine, or five weeks after September 20, whichever date comes first. Frontier Airlines, which also serves the Bay Area, announced Friday that all employees should be fully vaccinated by October 1. Employees who choose not to or cannot...
California StatePosted by
CBS San Francisco

California Drought: Power Plant At Oroville Dam Shut Down Due To Low Water Levels

OROVILLE (KPIX) — For the first time ever, water levels at Lake Oroville are so low due to drought and heat, its power plant had to be shut down. At the Oroville Dam, California’s drought and the state’s energy struggles come together in one single place. The power plant that is buried in the dam is now offline as the lake becomes a bellwether once again. “So today, we have a patio boat on the lake and we’re removing it for fear we might not get it off the lake at the end of the summer,” explained boat owner Rob Rodney....
Napa, CAPosted by
CBS San Francisco

Napa County Officials Issues Order Mandating Facial Coverings Indoors

NAPA (CBS SF) — Following the lead of several other San Francisco Bay Area counties, Napa health officials issued an order Thursday, mandating indoor masking, regardless of vaccination status, in all workplaces and indoor public settings. The county-wide order will go into effect at 12:01 a.m. Friday. Solano County is now the only Bay Area county without a face covering mandate. The decision, health officials said, was influenced by the recent significant increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations and ICU admissions in county hospitals due primarily to the Delta variant. “The decision to go forward with a masking mandate, when Napa County has mostly followed...
California StatePosted by
CBS San Francisco

California Drought: Cotati Farm Rescuing Livestock Abandoned Due to Water Shortages

COTATAI (KPIX 5) — The drought is affecting every part of Bay Area life in ways residents never could have imagined. But in rural Sonoma County, it’s having a devastating impact on the region’s farm animals. The water shortage is leaving the animals’ owners with a heart-breaking choice. This is shaping up to be the driest August in Sonoma County history. The grass in the pastures is long gone. It may be farm country, but for many it has become a test of survival. The land is parched and wells are beginning to run dry. It’s not easy for Erica Gregory, but it...
Santa Clara County, CAPosted by
CBS San Francisco

New ‘Delta Plus’ Coronavirus Variant Detected in Bay Area

MOUNTAIN VIEW (KPIX) — As the Delta variant of the coronavirus fuels an ongoing COVID wave, Bay Area health experts are keeping a close eye on yet another variant: Delta Plus. “We believe that it’s at least as bad as Delta,” said Dr. Peter Chin-Hong, an infectious disease specialist at the University of California San Francisco. “We don’t know if it’s even worse than Delta yet. When I say worse we think about number one: is it more transmissible? Number two, does it evade vaccines? And, number three, does it make you sicker?” The Santa Clara County Public Health Department has detected 46...
Plumas County, CAPosted by
CBS San Francisco

Dixie Fire Now Largest in State History; 8 Missing Amid East Zone Surge

GREENVILLE (CBS SF/AP) — Fueled by strong winds and bone-dry vegetation, the Dixie Fire grew to become the largest single wildfire in California history. People living in the scenic forestlands of Northern California are facing a weekend of fear as it threatens to reduce thousands of homes to ashes. Firefighters waged an overnight battle with the fiery surge along the northern and eastern fronts of the massive blaze early Saturday as it grew to 446,723 acres and containment dropped to 21 percent. The Dixie Fire, named for the road where it started, now spans an area of 698 square miles. Meanwhile,...
San Jose, CAPosted by
CBS San Francisco

COVID: San Jose Latest To Require Vaccination Or Weekly Testing For City Employees

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – Amid rising COVID-19 cases due to the Delta variant, officials in San Jose announced that all city employees would need to be vaccinated or undergo weekly testing, starting later this month. According to a city statement posted Thursday, employees must submit proof of vaccination or negative test results weekly starting August 23. “The City of San José has made these decisions with the health and safety of our employees and the public as our top priority,” officials said. “The new requirements reflect strong recommendations from healthcare experts and are in line with recent recommendations from the Santa...
Public HealthPosted by
CBS San Francisco

California Mandates COVID Vaccinations for All Health Care Workers

SACRAMENTO (CBS SF) — California has become the first state in the nation to require all workers in health care settings to be fully vaccinated against COVID. The new public health order from the state Department of Public Health (CDPH) requires workers in health care settings to be fully vaccinated or receive their second dose by September 30. The CDPH said the order applies to workers in hospitals, skilled nursing facilities and in most other health care settings. A second public health order directs hospitals, skilled nursing facilities and intermediate-care facilities to verify that visitors are fully vaccinated or have tested negative for...
EnvironmentPosted by
CBS San Francisco

Wildfire Smoke Plume Drifts Into San Francisco Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A large smoke plume from several wildfires raging in the state, drifted over the San Francisco Bay Area Friday, casting a haze over the horizon and triggering an air quality advisory that will remain in effect until Sunday. Air quality levels over much of the Bay Area remained at healthy levels, according to the Air Now, a federal government air quality website on Friday afternoon. But the levels dipped from moderately unhealthy to unhealthy as you traveled to eastern Contra Costa County. For those heading to Lake Tahoe for the weekend, the skies were choked with smoke...
Plumas County, CAPosted by
CBS San Francisco

Update: Dixie Fire Tops 432,000 Acres; Largest Current Wildfire In U.S.; 4 Missing In Plumas County

GREENVILLE, Plumas County (CBS SF/AP) — The Dixie Fire in Northern California grew by 110 square miles between Thursday night and Friday morning, making the blaze the largest wildfire currently raging in the country. The Dixie Fire has consumed 432,813 acres in Butte, Plumas, Lassen and Tehama counties – an increase of 71,000 acres from the night before. The Bootleg Fire in Oregon had previously been the nation’s largest active wildfire at 413,765 acres. The fire is only 35% contained and is expected to grow. It currently stands as California’s third-largest wildfire in history. At a Thursday night briefing, Plumas County Sheriff Todd...
San Jose, CAPosted by
CBS San Francisco

School Officials, Neighbors Demand San Jose’s Reid Hillview Airport Be Shut Down

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — There are 21 schools and childcare centers within a one-and-a-half-mile radius of Reid Hillview Airport and for decades planes have taken off and landed just past the field and jungle gym at Meyer Elementary. But a new study links the airport’s piston-engine airplanes flying on leaded fuel with high lead levels in the blood of neighboring children. “The results of the lead study that was undertaken by the county are tragic,” said Andres Quintero, Vice President of the Alum Rock Board of Trustees. Alum Rock leaders are now joining airport neighbors in the push to shut down the airport. “That’s...
California StatePosted by
CBS San Francisco

Serial Plaintiff Turns California ADA Lawsuits Into a Lucrative Cottage Industry

by Abigail Sterling and Allen Martin SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) — A recent spate of lawsuits against Bay Area businesses for violations of the Americans with Disabilities Act has the merchant community on edge. That’s because it turns out just one disabled man is behind dozens of ADA lawsuits on both sides of the bay. It’s a devastating blow to merchants involved who are just barely emerging from the worst of the coronavirus pandemic. But KPIX has discovered for plaintiffs in California, it can be a gold mine. Life was returning to normal in San Francisco’s Chinatown until a certain disabled man in...
San Francisco, CAPosted by
CBS San Francisco

COVID: Surge In Cases Creates High Demand, Longer Lines At Test Sites In San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — With COVID cases spiking due to the new Delta variant, more people want to know if they are sick. Health officials are keeping close watch on access to testing in San Francisco. So far, there’s no commitment by the city on how many testing sites could be expanded. At the city’s test site on Alemany Boulevard Tuesday, people waiting to get tested say the lines are getting longer. “We have the vaccine and we’re back to hundreds of people trying to get tested again,” said San Francisco resident Jennie Watkins. A notice popped up on the county’s health department...
San Francisco, CAPosted by
CBS San Francisco

Vaccinated Doctor: ‘I Was Sick. I Was Surprisingly Sick’; Breakthrough COVID-19 Infections Cause Concern

By Allen Martin & Molly McCrea SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The Delta variant has thrown the Bay Area a curveball. Those in gravest danger are without a doubt the unvaccinated or partially vaccinated. They represent the vast majority of reported new cases, hospitalizations, and deaths. But breakthrough infections are catching many by surprise. At the SF Latino Task Force Hub, where health professionals test members of the community weekly, they have noticed an uptick in positive COVID tests among those who were fully vaccinated. “We were only testing about 50 to 60 people,” said SF Latino Task Force Health Chair Jon...
San Mateo, CAPosted by
CBS San Francisco

COVID: Bay Area Businesses Could Start Requiring Proof Of Vaccination

SAN MATEO (KPIX) — Bay Area business owners have been calling the shots when it comes to customers showing proof their vaccinated or not. Many San Francisco bar owners have required it since last week. In San Mateo, the well-known sushi spot Sushi Yoshizumi is also requiring proof, according to their website. However, it’s possible some Bay Area counties could adopt a policy similar to the one New York City is putting in place, requiring proof of vaccination for indoor dining at restaurants, entry to gyms, and entry to other businesses, according to San Francisco District 6 Supervisor Matt Haney. “It is actively...
San Mateo, CAPosted by
CBS San Francisco

San Mateo Schools Prepare For COVID Outbreaks During Upcoming Academic Year

SAN MATEO (CBS SF) — Bay Area school officials are very aware of the possibility of outbreaks during the year. Protocols are in place, and local health departments are in close contact with each school if these outbreaks happen. As schools reopen next week in San Mateo County, the COVID outbreak in the Brentwood Union School District in the East Bay has some parents wondering what to do. “If things get worse, probably take them out of school and probably keep them home,” said San Mateo resident Carmen Thames. Health experts expect positivity rates at schools to mirror its...
Marin County, CAPosted by
CBS San Francisco

COVID: Organizers In Marin City Working To Combat Vaccine Hesitancy

MARIN CITY (KPIX) — In one of the most highly vaccinated counties in the California, one small African-American community is lagging behind. Marin County has a nearly 90 percent vaccination rate, but in the unincorporated community of Marin City it’s less than 60 percent. Despite COVID cases occurring at an all-time high, Paul Austin, the founder of the non-profit PlayMarin, thinks he knows why. “We are such an isolated community and we are one of the last communities that really enjoy being around one another,” he said. “So that’s the reason we saw some of the spikes here in Marin...
InternetPosted by
CBS San Francisco

Latest Terms Give SF-Based Ancestry.Com Rights To Users’ Photos, Images Forever

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — If you are one of the millions of users of the genealogy and DNA testing website Ancestry.com, you should check the latest terms and conditions because it could impact every photo you’ve ever uploaded to your family tree. In the San Francisco-based company’s August 3 update, Ancestry has “a perpetual, sublicensable, worldwide, non-revocable, royalty-free license to host, store, copy, publish, distribute, provide access to, create derivative works of, and otherwise use such User Provided Content,” in any way it likes. According to Judy G. Russell, creator of the website ‘The Legal Genealogist,’ in these new terms and...

Comments / 11

Community Policy