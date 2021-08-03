Cool Alley, a PRCA saddle bronc horse of the year, honored at Last Chance Stampede rodeo
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — On July 29, a special horse was honored at the Last Chance Stampede Arena in Helena the PRCA reported. Cool Alley, a bucking horse that was part of the Kesler Championship Rodeo, owned and operated by Greg and Judy Kesler, now has its name on the arena at the Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds, home of the Last Chance Stampede the PRCA reported in a press release on Monday.helenair.com
