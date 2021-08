In what was more of a formality, the Hawks already extended a qualifying offer to John Collins, who will be one of, if not, the hottest free agents this offseason. Now, Travis Schlenk can match any offer sheet Collins signs, but with such widespread interest, there are some of the opinion the Hawks could choose to let him walk. However, Zach Lowe of the Lowe Post podcast believes otherwise, “There’s some optimism now that Atlanta is going to be able to re-sign John Collins.”