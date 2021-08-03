Cancel
Public Health

‘There’s been enough time’: Frustration builds among the vaccinated

By CNN
 6 days ago

One-third of all US Covid-19 cases reported in the past week were in just two states — Florida and Texas — according to White House Covid-19 response coordinator Jeff Zients. The cases are mainly in areas where vaccination rates remain low, Zients said at a briefing Monday. “In fact, seven...

Related
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

My family and I all have Covid. We’re fully vaccinated. It’s clear we need another lockdown

I remember the day I received my first shot of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccination. It was April 1, and I went with my mother, who was also receiving her first dose. At the time, we had to drive forty-five minutes one way to reach the closest vaccination site at an old regional airport in Jasper, Alabama.Queued up in my car to get the shot, I was panicking because I was certain that I was going to be denied: I didn’t have health insurance and I still had an out-of-state driver’s license. But none of that seemed to matter that cool...
Public HealthIdaho8.com

Unvaccinated man shares heartbreaking Covid-19 video diary from ICU

As the rate of Covid-19 vaccinations climbed and new infection numbers plummeted in spring, many Americans thought they were in for a carefree summer. But lagging vaccinations and a highly contagious new variant dragged the US back into a vicious Covid-19 surge — one that’s prompted new mask mandates and measures and still shows no signs of slowing down.
U.S. Politicswashingtonnewsday.com

The US is ‘failing’ on Covid, according to a top health official.

The US is ‘failing’ on Covid, according to a top health official. With the country’s daily Covid case load at its highest in six months, a top public health official warned on Sunday that the government is “failing.”. On ABC’s “This Week,” Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of...
Public HealthCNET

Breakthrough COVID cases among the fully vaccinated are real. Here's the latest

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. COVID-19 infections are surging throughout the US again (more than 95,000 new cases on Thursday) due to the highly contagious delta variant, with outbreaks particularly impacting areas with low vaccination rates. This week, a new study released by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the delta infection has similarly high viral loads in vaccinated and unvaccinated people. So what does that mean as more of these breakthrough cases are happening?
Public Healthhealththoroughfare.com

Anthony Fauci Drops News About Covid Vaccines

Dr. Anthony Fauci has been making a lot of headlines lately regarding gloomy news about the novel coronavirus. He dropped some sad news about the disease. Fauci released pretty unsettling news about the coronavirus pandemic. Yahoo News notes that Fauci believes that lockdowns the country saw last year are not...
Public HealthBlack Mountain News

The vaccinated are angry. That's understandable but unproductive, health experts say

Masks are back, some hospitals are filling up again and there's little question who is causing the latest resurgence of COVID-19 in the USA. Unvaccinated Americans are rapidly becoming sick from the ultra-contagious delta variant, and they often get extremely ill: More than 97% of people hospitalized for COVID-19 in mid-July were unvaccinated, said Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Mississippi StatePosted by
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi politician called pediatrician ‘ignorant’ over COVID-19 comments; Twitter users quickly came to her defense

A former Mississippi politician and vocal denier of the seriousness of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic picked a fight on social media over the weekend with an outspoken state pediatrician and response from others coming to her defense was swift. Failed GOP gubernatorial candidate Robert Foster, a farmer from DeSoto County,...
Public HealthAmerican Progress

Mandatory COVID-19 Vaccination for Health Care Workers as a Condition for Medicare and Medicaid Participation

Despite months of public and private efforts to make vaccines widely accessible, about 40 percent of adults in the United States are not yet fully vaccinated. As coronavirus cases surge, overwhelming hospitals in some parts of the country, colleges and universities, private employers, and states and cities are imposing vaccine mandates for employees, students, and customers. With new evidence suggesting that the delta variant is more transmissible than prior strains and that a majority of the remaining unvaccinated are unlikely to seek out vaccination, the United States urgently needs to use all available tools to increase vaccination rates and avoid continued surges, along with their health and economic impacts. The Medicare and Medicaid Conditions of Participation and Conditions for Coverage are untapped levers the federal government can use to support this effort.
Georgia StatePosted by
TheAtlantaVoice

It’s Time to Address Vaccine Hesitancy

Last Thursday, doctors, religious leaders and Georgia state officials came together at the Morehouse School of Medicine (MSM) to discuss how to increase the vaccination rate among eligible groups. “In the community, a lot of misinformation has been out there,” Dr. Michael Brooks, President and CEO of the Family Health...
POTUSWashington Post

An unvaccinated radio host is sick with covid. His family is ‘elated’ listeners are now getting the vaccine.

When his brother first caught the novel coronavirus, Mark Valentine did not think he was suffering too much. Phil Valentine continued posting regularly on Facebook, joked about his condition and even hosted a segment for his conservative talk radio show on WTN-FM in Nashville. He had chosen not to get the vaccine and frequently mocked Democrats’ campaigns to drive more people to get the shot. When the brothers spoke on the phone a few days after Phil tested positive in early July, he told Mark that he was already feeling better.

