Cattaraugus County, NY

12 New COVID-19 Cases in Cattaraugus County from Saturday to Monday

chautauquatoday.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Cattaraugus County Health Department reported 12 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county from Saturday to Monday. That brings the county's total case number to 5,808 since the start of the pandemic. The latest cases include three in the northwest part of the county, three in the southwest part of the county, three in the southeast part of the county, and three in the northeast part of the county. Meanwhile, the county's seven-day average infection rate has surged to 4.1%. Also since Friday, the number of active cases increased to 43, the number of hospitalizations decreased to four, and the number of people in quarantine remains unchanged at 230. Along with the county's 43 active cases, 5,656 have recovered and 109 have died.

