Connect with fellow members of the W&M community from all over the world to share your expertise and build your professional network!. Online networking enables you to speed-network no matter where you are in the world. You can sign in from your desktop, smartphone or tablet. The 1:1 text chats are text-based and timed with new optional video and audio capabilities, allowing you to make connections, exchange contact information, and end the hour with several new connections you didn't have before.