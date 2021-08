Lauri Markkanen was once viewed as a rising young star in this league. During the 2018-19 season, Lauri Markkanen averaged a solid 18.7 PPG and 9.0 RPG, all while shooting 36.1% from beyond the ark. However, Markkanen was inconsistent during the 2019-20 and 2020-21 season, and it has been rumored that the Chicago Bulls might be willing to let him leave in a sign and trade.