Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

UT president Jay Hartzell offers official SEC move narrative to Texas Senate amidst silliness

By Wescott Eberts
Burnt Orange Nation
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing appearances by Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby and representatives from the Baylor Bears and TCU Horned Frogs at the Texas Senate on Monday, Texas Longhorns president Jay Hartzell absorbed barbs from representatives like senator Charles Perry, an Abilene native and Texas Tech alum who represents District 28, which includes Lubbock, in between fielding serious questions.

www.burntorangenation.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
State
Oklahoma State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Birdwell
Person
Lois Kolkhorst
Person
Bob Bowlsby
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sec#Texas Tech#Texas State#Sec#The Baylor Bears#Tcu#The Texas Senate#Longhorns#Comedy Central#Texas A M#Ut Ou#Espn#The Longhorn Network#Lamar University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Sports
Texas Tech University
NewsBreak
Texas Christian University
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Texas Stateeasttexasradio.com

Lawmakers Check In On Texas Move To SEC

Some Texas lawmakers say they have a say in which conference the UT-Longhorns play. So could the Longhorns be leaving the Big 12 for the SEC? A bill in the house wants to require legislative approval for the move to happen. The bill has the support of at least 30 members, preparing a companion bill for the senate. Some lawmakers say due to state funding for UT, the legislature has oversight anyway.
Oklahoma Statechatsports.com

Oklahoma, Texas Seek SEC Move in 2025

This is not news at this point, but we wanted to provide a place to discuss the coming changes in college football. Today, Oklahoma and Texas formally made their request to move to the SEC in 2025. There's a lot of legal work to be done, but this move is essentially going to happen. I doubt they would make this formal request without confidence that things will work out. Texas and Oklahoma leaving essentially leaves the Big 12 as a lower conference with just eight teams, and kicks off what is probably the start of the move towards four major 16-team superconferences.
Texas Statewtva.com

Fan Reaction: Is Texas and OU move good for SEC?

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Are SEC fans excited to potentially see Texas and Oklahoma in the conference?. On Tuesday, both universities submitted formal requests to join the SEC. SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey released a statement on Tuesday. - SEC leaders to consider Texas and Oklahoma requests 'in the near future'
Texas Statechatsports.com

UT SOURCES: Texas and OU Eyeing 2022 For Entry Into SEC

Texas and Oklahoma made their intentions to exit the Big 12 official today with the following announcement. Despite the joint statement referencing the schools staying in their current league until 2025, multiple high-ranking sources at the University of Texas have told Dawg Sports that the two schools will not be in the Big 12 that long.
Texas StateLaredo Morning Times

Local fans react to Texas' potential move to the SEC

Historic, blue blood, money maker. These are all words or phrases that can describe the University of Texas athletic department. And soon, SEC member could be another characterization someone could use to describe the Longhorns. On Wednesday afternoon the Houston Chronicle first reported that Texas and Oklahoma reached out to...
Oklahoma Staterockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Oklahoma, Texas officially petition SEC for membership

Oklahoma and Texas took another step toward potential membership in the SEC on Tuesday. The two schools, currently in the Big 12, issued a joint release that they have formally notified the SEC that want “an invitation for membership” into the conference. The SEC confirmed that with its own release later Tuesday morning.
Austin, TXcw35.com

UT Board of Regents unanimously approves University of Texas' move to SEC

AUSTIN - The University of Texas System Board of Regents voted unanimously to approve the school joining the Southeastern Conference once its grant of rights contract with the Big 12 expires in 2025. “Our board met today to discuss the ever-changing landscape of collegiate athletics and the invitation from the...
College SportsKVUE

Big 12 officials meet with UT, OU presidents amid reports of leaving for SEC

AUSTIN, Texas — Big 12 officials met Sunday with the presidents of the University of Oklahoma and University of Texas, according to an email from the league office. “The meeting was cordial, and the Executive Committee expressed a willingness to discuss proposals that would strengthen the Conference and be mutually beneficial to OU and UT, as well as the other member institutions of the Conference,” Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby said in a press release. “I expect that we will continue our conversations in the days ahead and we look forward to discussing thoughts, ideas and concepts that may be of shared interest and impact.”
Fayetteville, AR5newsonline.com

SEC presidents vote unanimously to invite Texas & Oklahoma to SEC

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — On Thursday, July 29, the SEC presidents and chancellors voted unanimously to extend an invitation to Oklahoma and Texas to join the conference. The invitation begins at the beginning of the 2025 academic school year and is for all sports. The Oklahoma and Texas board of regents...
Texas StateMidland Reporter-Telegram

Departure of UT, OU for SEC will impact Texas communities

The University of Texas and The University of Oklahoma recently announced that they would soon be leaving the Big 12 Conference to join the Southeastern Conference. Without Texas and OU, the rest of the conference is undoubtedly facing smaller television deals, lower attendance, and other negative consequences. The result would be reductions in athletic revenue, tourism, and economic benefits for affected communities.
College Sportschatsports.com

A&M BOR voices support for UT and OU’s move to the SEC

Texas A&M officials have spent the better part of the past week sending mixed messages about the school’s stance on Texas and Oklahoma’s request to join the SEC. But after two Board of Regents meetings this week, it seems they’ve finally accepted the inevitable come to a rational decision completely on their own that the Texas A&M System supports the Longhorns’ and Sooners’ entrance into the conference. The Board has directed University President Katherine Banks to vote in favor of the move.
Austin, TXnews4sanantonio.com

University of Texas officially asks to join the SEC

After a week of speculation, the University of Texas at Austin announced Tuesday that alongside the University of Oklahoma it has asked to join the Southeastern Conference starting July 1, 2025. The news came a day after both schools announced they would not renew their media rights contract with the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy