UT president Jay Hartzell offers official SEC move narrative to Texas Senate amidst silliness
Following appearances by Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby and representatives from the Baylor Bears and TCU Horned Frogs at the Texas Senate on Monday, Texas Longhorns president Jay Hartzell absorbed barbs from representatives like senator Charles Perry, an Abilene native and Texas Tech alum who represents District 28, which includes Lubbock, in between fielding serious questions.www.burntorangenation.com
Comments / 0