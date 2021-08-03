UT president Jay Hartzell offers official SEC move narrative to Texas Senate amidst silliness

This is not news at this point, but we wanted to provide a place to discuss the coming changes in college football. Today, Oklahoma and Texas formally made their request to move to the SEC in 2025. There's a lot of legal work to be done, but this move is essentially going to happen. I doubt they would make this formal request without confidence that things will work out. Texas and Oklahoma leaving essentially leaves the Big 12 as a lower conference with just eight teams, and kicks off what is probably the start of the move towards four major 16-team superconferences.