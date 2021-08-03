Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Olmsted County, MN

New: Olmsted County Kiosks Put the County Where You Are

By James Rabe
Posted by 
Y-105FM
Y-105FM
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Olmsted County announced today they're placing 11 kiosks in 11 agencies in Rochester and around our community to give county citizens greater access to services they offer. For example, there will be a kiosk at Channel One. So, instead of having to make a trip two locations, people will be able to make it one and done for "services from Olmsted County’s Health, Housing, and Human Services (HHH) teams as well as information on Legal Assistance of Olmsted County, RentHelpMN, and State of Minnesota benefits."

y105fm.com

Comments / 0

Y-105FM

Y-105FM

Rochester, MN
3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Y105FM plays the best variety of music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://y105fm.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rochester, MN
Rochester, MN
Government
Local
Minnesota Government
State
Minnesota State
County
Olmsted County, MN
Olmsted County, MN
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Government#Health And Human Services#Channel One#Health Housing#Mn Family Service#Imaa#Mn The Salvation Army#Ne#Mn Zumbro#Mn Rctc Heintz Center#Kiosks#Dbt#Child Youth#Children#Infants#Veterans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
Related
Preston, MNPosted by
Y-105FM

Groundbreaking on Monday For Preston Veterans Home

Preston, MN (KROC-AM News) - A groundbreaking celebration is planned Monday morning in Preston for the new Preston Veterans Home. The event is scheduled to begin at 10 AM and will include speeches by Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs Commissioner Larry Herke and other members of the state agency, along with local officials and business leaders. The $35 million project is being financed with a mix of federal, state, and private funding. 65-percent of the funding is being provided by the federal government.
Rochester, MNPosted by
Y-105FM

Amazing! Therapy Puppy Stolen in Rochester is Home Safe After 2 Months

Sprinkles, the puppy that was stolen out of a yard in Rochester, Minnesota 2 months ago is home safe. Happiest story on the internet today! Back in June, we first told you about Sprinkles, a 2-month-old therapy dog for three children with autism that was stolen out of a yard in Northwest Rochester. It was such a sad story but the family has been pleading and asking everyone to keep spreading the news of their puppy each day with hope that their puppy would soon be home again. 👏 Well, as of yesterday, Sprinkles is now home! ❤️
Minnesota StatePosted by
Y-105FM

Southeast Minnesota’s Biggest Craft Beer Festival is Back This October

If you love to tip back a tall cool one, you'll love Rochester On Tap Craft Beer Festival... and it's coming back to the Med City this fall!. I have to admit that I probably get this from having grown up over in Wisconsin, but I LOVE me some craft beer. And I love heading to all the incredible craft breweries here in Rochester and across Minnesota and trying some of their amazing brews.
Rochester, MNPosted by
Y-105FM

Suspect in Rochester Drug Overdose Death Booked Into Olmsted Jail

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A St. Paul man charged with murder for a fatal drug overdose in Rochester is expected to be formally arraigned today in Olmsted County Court. 56-year-old Jimmie Lee Johnson was transferred to the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center from the Ramsey County Jail over the weekend. He was jailed in St. Paul when the Olmsted County Attorney's office issued an arrest warrant just over 2 weeks ago charging him with 3rd-degree murder.
Wisconsin StatePosted by
Y-105FM

Small Wisconsin Town Falls In Love With Roaming Beach Ball

Stoughton, Wisconsin, is about twenty miles southeast of Madison and until recently, it's biggest claims to fame were the Syttende Mai (Norwegian constitution day) Festival and being the Birthplace of the Coffee Break. That's old news, though, as now they're famous for the wandering beach ball. According to Channel 3000,...
Minnesota StatePosted by
Y-105FM

Southeast Minnesota Gym Closing, All Equipment Needs to Go

A southeast Minnesota gym is closing its door which means everything needs to go. The Anytime Fitness located in Austin, Minnesota is closing so everything, from workout equipment to office furniture is being auctioned off. K-Bid Online Auctions posted about these items being up for auction at the end of...
Olmsted County, MNPosted by
Y-105FM

Olmsted County Warrants Include One Packed with Violent Felonies

Every Wednesday, the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office releases five warrants. In no particular order and not necessarily Olmsted County's Most Wanted. This week's are accurate as of August 04,2021. Olmsted County Warrant Included In Today's Collection:. Eugene Kay Washington: Felony terroristic threats, 2 counts reckless disregard, 2 counts 2nd degree...
Olmsted County, MNPosted by
Y-105FM

Face Mask Mandate For Olmsted County Government Buildings

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Olmsted County has decided to implement another face mask mandate in response to the growing spread of the Delta variant of COVID-19. Starting Wednesday, all employees and visitors will be required to wear face coverings in Olmsted County government buildings. The mandate follows the recommendations of the federal Centers for Disease Control and Olmsted County Public Health due to a determination that community transmission of the virus has reached the threshold for being rated as substantial. Almost 50 Minnesota counties are now reporting substantial or high community transmission rates.
Olmsted County, MNPosted by
Y-105FM

Olmsted County Commissioners Appropriate $20 Million in COVID Funds

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Olmsted County Board today voted to approve plans for spending just under $20 million in funding from the American Rescue Plan Act. Just over $16 million will be directed to affordable housing-related programs throughout Olmsted County that include a $10 million appropriation to the Rochester Area Foundation for a five-year investment in affordable housing. Another $5 million is being allocated to an Olmsted County program to create affordable homeownership opportunities.
Rochester, MNPosted by
Y-105FM

Amazing Parenting Hack on TikTok Created by Frustrated Rochester Mom

Rochester, Minnesota mom fed up about the dishwasher never getting loaded or unloaded by the kids...who are home all day and sleeping until 11 am. Moms, not sure about you but there are a few things about being a mom that frustrate me to the core. I can handle the 45-minute temper tantrum my 3-year-old had at Target in aisle 4. And somehow I managed to watch hours of Barney episodes without going insane. But there is one thing that I ask my kids to do every SINGLE day that just isn't happening. It is as if the words I have spoken every day in my life have never been heard. The dishwasher.
Rochester, MNPosted by
Y-105FM

RST Employee Steps Up in Big Way After Traveler Flies to Wrong Rochester

Here's a good news story about an employee at Rochester International Airport who stepped up in a big way to help a stranded traveler. I have to say, Rochester International Airport (RST) is way underrated. I'm a little ashamed to say that until earlier this year, I'd never been to RST. But after flying in and out of RST when we traveled to the Outer Banks in May, I'm a BIG fan. It's so close to home (no more driving over an hour one way to the Minneapolis airport), parking is cheap (we left our car there for the week we were gone-- something we'd never do at MSP) and getting through the TSA security at RST is a breeze.
Rochester, MNPosted by
Y-105FM

Rochester’s Chef Spicolli and Marcus Sherels Help Raise $10K!

Saturday night Chopped Local in Rochester, Minnesota, was a successful fundraiser for Rochester area restaurants hit hard by Covid-19. Planned and presented by Wear Local, it was probably the best smelling, most drool inducing fundraiser in Rochester history. Raising over $10,000 (according to the Wear Local Facebook page), 4 master...

Comments / 0

Community Policy