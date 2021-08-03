Penn State’s Micah Shrewsberry on COVID-19 vaccination, summer goals, transfer portal and more (updated)
(Update 8:35 p.m.): Penn State men’s basketball coach Micah Shrewsberry clarified his COVID-19 vaccination status a couple hours after his initial comments Monday. “To clarify my comments at the press conference today, I am fully vaccinated & encourage those interested to get vaccinated as well,” Shrewsberry wrote on Twitter. “As I said earlier, we have & will continue to educate our team on the benefits of vaccination. Our main focus is to keep our team healthy & safe.”www.lancasterfarming.com
Comments / 0