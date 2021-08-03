City rejects $64,000 proposal for bumpout flowers
NEBRASKA CITY – A fragmented Nebraska City City Council rejected a $64,000 proposal Monday for professional design and care of plants in street bumpouts on Central Avenue. The council earlier granted Doug Grimm of Grimm’s Gardens access to the bumpouts after business owner Kelly Bequette said the planting areas needed more appeal. Local business owners have been responsible for bumpouts since the city discontinued its horticulturalist position more than a decade ago.rivercountry.newschannelnebraska.com
