Nebraska City, NE

City rejects $64,000 proposal for bumpout flowers

By Dan Swanson
News Channel Nebraska
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEBRASKA CITY – A fragmented Nebraska City City Council rejected a $64,000 proposal Monday for professional design and care of plants in street bumpouts on Central Avenue. The council earlier granted Doug Grimm of Grimm’s Gardens access to the bumpouts after business owner Kelly Bequette said the planting areas needed more appeal. Local business owners have been responsible for bumpouts since the city discontinued its horticulturalist position more than a decade ago.

