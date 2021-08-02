Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rockwall County, TX

Helping Hands mourns loss of beloved supporter, Mr. Robert Hawk

By Editor
Posted by 
DFW Community News
DFW Community News
 5 days ago

ROCKWALL, TX (August 2, 2021) Rockwall County Helping Hands, its Board of Directors, as well as staff are saddened to learn of the passing of Mr. Robert Hawk. He was an important friend and supporter of Helping Hands and he passed away peacefully in Mesa, AZ on July 28, 2021. He served as a Vice President and one of the original founders of Pier 1 and later became the owner and founder of Spaghetti Warehouse. Mr. Hawk, a longtime Rockwall resident, served on the first Helping Hands advisory board as well as a current Director Emeritus of the Board of Directors for Rockwall County Helping Hands. He was passionate about helping those in need and gave freely of his time, money, and leadership towards Helping Hands up until his final days.

rockwall.bubblelife.com

Comments / 0

DFW Community News

DFW Community News

Dallas, TX
9K+
Followers
59K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stay on top of the latest breaking community news in and around the DFW area.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dallas, TX
City
Rockwall, TX
Local
Texas Obituaries
County
Rockwall County, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Advertising And Marketing#Race#Marketing Services#Creative Agency#Spaghetti Warehouse#Helping Hands#The Board Of Directors#The Reeves Service Center#Assistance Referral#Food Pantry#Rockwall High School#President Ceo#Brn Media#Social Media Management
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
Mesquite, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

Franchisee is eyeing Fort Worth, Mesquite and Garland for expansion in underserved areas

Many companies are planting roots in the northern sectors, but Shakeel Mehdi has his eyes on the south and east as he considers where to park his next franchise location. Mehdi is a Little Caesars franchisee based in Plano, and now he’s looking to expand to two more locations in Fort Worth and the Mesquite, Garland areas. He said these areas are underserved and are ripe for a business like Little Caesars.
Rockwall, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

Texas Health Hospital Rockwall closes North ER, shifts staff to main hospital for COVID response

ROCKWALL, TX (Aug. 6, 2021) Texas Health Hospital Rockwall posted the following announcement on social media this evening:. Texas Health Hospital Rockwall’s North ER, located at 2265 N. Lakeshore Drive, will close effective midnight tonight (Friday, Aug. 6). This temporary closure will allow members of the medical team to transfer to our hospital’s main campus on Horizon Road, where they will provide care related to the pandemic.
Rockwall County, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

Calling all caregivers! Free programs available

ROCKWALL COUNTY, TX (August 6, 2021) The North Central Texas Area Agency on Aging is a proud sponsor of A Matter of Balance, Chronic Disease Self-Management, Chronic Pain Self-Management, and Diabetes Self-Management programs. All classes are offered free of charge to participants of all ages. A Matter of Balance. Many...
Collin County, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

Plano ISD approves updated health, safety protocols; Collin County officials say yeast infection that killed 4 not public threat, and more top news from DFW

Read the most popular business and community news from the past week from the Dallas-Fort Worth area. The updated guidelines were revised to reflect Gov. Greg Abbott’s May 18 executive order, Texas Education Agency school health operations requirements and guidance from the Collin County Health Services Department, according to the draft version of the document prepared for the board.
Dallas, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

For Oak Cliff suspends in-person activities as COVID-19 case numbers surge

As COVID-19 case numbers resurge across the Dallas area, one local nonprofit is temporarily suspending in-person activities to help curb the spread. For Oak Cliff announced Wednesday that it is closing its campus down until further notice. The center still plans to hold its annual Back to School Festival on Aug. 14, which will only allow drive-through and walk-ups at two locations: 5150 Mark Trail Way, 75232 and 4478 S. Marsalis Ave., 75216.
Coppell, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

Osborne named new Victory Place @ Coppell principal

On July 7, the Coppell ISD Board of Trustees named Cindi Osborne as the new principal of Victory Place @ Coppell principal. Osborne replaces Jeff Minn, who is leaving for an administrative position at Frisco ISD. “I’m just excited for the opportunity,” Osborne said. “I know it’s a privilege to...
Texas StatePosted by
DFW Community News

Shuttered To Survivors: North Texas Arts Groups On How A Pandemic Grant Saved Them

The federal Shuttered Venue Operators Grant grant was available to arts venues “shuttered” during 2020. Without it, some say, they might have closed forever. Editor’s note: Reconnecting after a traumatic year of separation and loss is a work-in-progress. KERA and The Dallas Morning News are collaborating to document how North Texas’ arts and culture scene is emerging from the pandemic. The News’ Michael Granberry explores how a federal grant helped save many venues from permanent closure.
Denton County, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

Foodie Friday: Mayoral pizza cookoff for charity

What happens when you combine pizza, three local mayors, and three Denton County nonprofits? Pure magic. On July 29, I had the opportunity to serve as a judge for this year’s Mayoral Pizza Cookoff benefiting three nonprofits that are near and dear to our hearts: Journey to Dream, CCA, and Cloud 9 Charity. Each of the mayors from Flower Mound, Lewisville, and Highland Village created their own pizza in the Seven Loaves Catering/Motor City Pizza kitchen that I taste-tested and judged. And then those pizzas were available for the public to order through the weekend to see which creation raised the most money for their charity.
EducationPosted by
DFW Community News

Back to school!

Mint back pack (size small – personalized option) – this is the one we got for Lake! Also comes in a larger size here!. Lunch box (personalized option) Mead five star notebook – these writing books were always my favorite in school!. Personalized picture chalk sign – So cute for...

Comments / 0

Community Policy