After a three-game win streak was snapped last night, the Orioles will try to start another one tonight in the finale of a two-game series and five-game homestand. The Miami Marlins (44-57) had lost six of nine and 10 of 15 games coming into Tuesday’s series opener, but they hit three homers in beating the Orioles 7-3 at Oriole Park. Catcher Sandy Leon’s three-run homer in the second inning became the 110th to land on Eutaw Street – the 60th by an opponent – and gave Miami the early 3-0 lead.