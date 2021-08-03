Cancel
Olmsted County, MN

New: Olmsted County Kiosks Put the County Where You Are

By James Rabe
KROC News
KROC News
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Olmsted County announced today they're placing 11 kiosks in 11 agencies in Rochester and around our community to give county citizens greater access to services they offer. For example, there will be a kiosk at Channel One. So, instead of having to make a trip two locations, people will be able to make it one and done for "services from Olmsted County’s Health, Housing, and Human Services (HHH) teams as well as information on Legal Assistance of Olmsted County, RentHelpMN, and State of Minnesota benefits."

KROC News

KROC News

Rochester, MN
News-Talk 1340 KROC AM & 96.9 FM has the best news coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

Rochester, MNPosted by
KROC News

25 Spots in Rochester That Are Being Praised With the Best Customer Service

Do you know about the guy in Rochester, Minnesota who wears a top hat as he welcomes you to your shopping experience? If not, you are shopping at the wrong spot. He is one of the many people that are providing stellar customer service at stores all over Rochester, Minnesota. See where he works and the entire list of places that will make you smile while you shop or eat below.
Rochester, MNPosted by
KROC News

Amazing! Therapy Puppy Stolen in Rochester is Home Safe After 2 Months

Sprinkles, the puppy that was stolen out of a yard in Rochester, Minnesota 2 months ago is home safe. Happiest story on the internet today! Back in June, we first told you about Sprinkles, a 2-month-old therapy dog for three children with autism that was stolen out of a yard in Northwest Rochester. It was such a sad story but the family has been pleading and asking everyone to keep spreading the news of their puppy each day with hope that their puppy would soon be home again. 👏 Well, as of yesterday, Sprinkles is now home! ❤️
Preston, MNPosted by
KROC News

Groundbreaking on Monday For Preston Veterans Home

Preston, MN (KROC-AM News) - A groundbreaking celebration is planned Monday morning in Preston for the new Preston Veterans Home. The event is scheduled to begin at 10 AM and will include speeches by Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs Commissioner Larry Herke and other members of the state agency, along with local officials and business leaders. The $35 million project is being financed with a mix of federal, state, and private funding. 65-percent of the funding is being provided by the federal government.
Minnesota StatePosted by
KROC News

Southeast Minnesota’s Biggest Craft Beer Festival is Back This October

If you love to tip back a tall cool one, you'll love Rochester On Tap Craft Beer Festival... and it's coming back to the Med City this fall!. I have to admit that I probably get this from having grown up over in Wisconsin, but I LOVE me some craft beer. And I love heading to all the incredible craft breweries here in Rochester and across Minnesota and trying some of their amazing brews.
Rochester, MNPosted by
KROC News

Suspect in Rochester Drug Overdose Death Booked Into Olmsted Jail

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A St. Paul man charged with murder for a fatal drug overdose in Rochester is expected to be formally arraigned today in Olmsted County Court. 56-year-old Jimmie Lee Johnson was transferred to the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center from the Ramsey County Jail over the weekend. He was jailed in St. Paul when the Olmsted County Attorney's office issued an arrest warrant just over 2 weeks ago charging him with 3rd-degree murder.
Rochester, MNPosted by
KROC News

Rochester’s Official Start Was 163 Years Ago

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The City of Rochester is now 163 years old. Rochester was officially incorporated on August 5th, 1858, approximately four years after George Head and Thomas Simpson both staked claims for parcels of land along the Zumbro River in what is now downtown Rochester. It was Head, who built what started as a log cabin that became a way station for travelers on the Dubuque Trail stagecoach line, who named the new city after his hometown in New York.
Rochester, MNPosted by
KROC News

List of Rochester Places Where Masks Are Required or Recommended

What businesses and organizations in Rochester, Minnesota are requiring face masks again?. Remember when we all had to wear masks for about a year? We all complained at first that it was such a nuisance but I actually got used to it and didn't mind it. 😷 It was a weird feeling though when I went to HyVee and walked around the store for the first time without a mask on my face. It was odd and nice all at the same time.
Rochester, MNPosted by
KROC News

Rochester’s Chef Spicolli and Marcus Sherels Help Raise $10K!

Saturday night Chopped Local in Rochester, Minnesota, was a successful fundraiser for Rochester area restaurants hit hard by Covid-19. Planned and presented by Wear Local, it was probably the best smelling, most drool inducing fundraiser in Rochester history. Raising over $10,000 (according to the Wear Local Facebook page), 4 master...
Olmsted County, MNPosted by
KROC News

Olmsted County Warrants Include One Packed with Violent Felonies

Every Wednesday, the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office releases five warrants. In no particular order and not necessarily Olmsted County's Most Wanted. This week's are accurate as of August 04,2021. Olmsted County Warrant Included In Today's Collection:. Eugene Kay Washington: Felony terroristic threats, 2 counts reckless disregard, 2 counts 2nd degree...
Rochester, MNPosted by
KROC News

Drones Will Measure Urban Heat Island Effect in Rochester

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Rochester residents are being told they'll likely spot drones flying over the city this week. The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has chosen Rochester to participate in a drone program with a series of demonstration flights this summer aimed at identifying urban heat islands and measuring temperatures in various parts of Rochester. Part of the pilot project will be identifying environmental justice areas of concern where the heat absorbed by buildings and roads can create pockets of higher temperatures in more urbanized parts of the community.
Olmsted County, MNPosted by
KROC News

Olmsted County Commissioners Appropriate $20 Million in COVID Funds

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Olmsted County Board today voted to approve plans for spending just under $20 million in funding from the American Rescue Plan Act. Just over $16 million will be directed to affordable housing-related programs throughout Olmsted County that include a $10 million appropriation to the Rochester Area Foundation for a five-year investment in affordable housing. Another $5 million is being allocated to an Olmsted County program to create affordable homeownership opportunities.
Rochester, MNPosted by
KROC News

RST Employee Steps Up in Big Way After Traveler Flies to Wrong Rochester

Here's a good news story about an employee at Rochester International Airport who stepped up in a big way to help a stranded traveler. I have to say, Rochester International Airport (RST) is way underrated. I'm a little ashamed to say that until earlier this year, I'd never been to RST. But after flying in and out of RST when we traveled to the Outer Banks in May, I'm a BIG fan. It's so close to home (no more driving over an hour one way to the Minneapolis airport), parking is cheap (we left our car there for the week we were gone-- something we'd never do at MSP) and getting through the TSA security at RST is a breeze.

