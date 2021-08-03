Letter to the editor: Outdoor eateries take up parking, hurting retailers

The restaurants are at full capacity, but Edmonds still has space dominated by outside eateries. Other cities have removed the outside eateries (some cities haven’t, but most have). Edmonds eateries are decorated, have electricity and heat. They’re practically permanent structures at this point. That said, it’s not fair to the retailers who rely on parking for commerce. Unfairness is especially important when it comes to livelihood. The restaurants that are using more than their share of space should pay a stipend to other businesses, retroactively. Adding insult to the injury, the Edmonds BID (Ed!) has been charging retail business dues during the COVID shutdowns, and is now threatening to turn people over to collections and report on their credit. Lockdowns are coming again, and businesses are feeling as though Edmonds is neglecting them on purpose. It would take political courage to recognise this inequity.