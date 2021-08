Team USA diver Jordan Windle has reflected on the profound impact his adoptive father has had on his life while gearing up to compete at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. Jordan, 22, was born in Cambodia in 1998, where he later ended up in an orphanage. At the time, his father, Jerry Windle, had dreams of becoming a parent, but was living in Florida, where the law made it illegal for gay and lesbian individuals to adopt.