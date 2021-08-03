Aquajets Boys Smash National Age Group Record in 13-14 400 Free Relay. A foursome from the Aquajets Swim Team near Minneapolis has broken the National Age Group record in the boys’ 400 freestyle relay. They were competing against mostly older swimmers at the Minnesota Senior State meet, and they put up a time of 3:36.01. That broke the previous record of 3:37.47 set by Irvine Novaquatics in 2019. This group consisted of Drew Ploof (54.41), Jiarui Xue (54.58), Evan Witte (54.67) and Henry Webb (52.35).