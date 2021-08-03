Fantastic Chocolate Conifer Cone Cookies

Cookies are good every day, but now you've got an entire day dedicated to cookies. Yes, it does seem like there are a lot of days like this. You're not imagining things. It's not just that there are a lot of food holidays out there, it might feel like this day already happened once earlier in the year. That's because there's a National Chocolate Chip Day in May, and it's basically the exact same thing as National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day, which lands on August 4. Still, if you like food deals, it's hard to complain that there are two days each year where you can land free cookies from places like Insomnia Cookies and Subway.