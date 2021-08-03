Cancel
Edmonds, WA

Edmonds School District offering Kindergarten Jump Start at elementary schools later in August

 6 days ago

Jump Start is a pre-kindergarten, transitional program usually conducted in August for children preparing to enter kindergarten in September. There is no charge for this program, and it is open to all registered kindergarten students. While it was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all Edmonds School District elementary schools will be offering Jump Start for the 2021-22 school year, later in August.

