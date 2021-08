NBA rumors are flying around like basketballs in pregame warmups with the July 29 draft approaching quickly, and some of the wildest involve the Cavaliers. Check out this one from NBAanalysis.net: The story written by Greg Patuto has the Cavaliers acquiring 31-year-old Paul George from the Clippers. And just what does Patuto have the Cavs giving up for George? A lot — guard Collin Sexton, forward Larry Nance, Jr., forward Taurean Prince, the third overall pick in the 2021 draft later plus the Cavaliers' first-round picks in 2023 and 2025.