Lutheran grad James Robinson ready for sophomore year in NFL

By Brandon Giesey
WIFR
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WIFR) - After a stellar rookie season with the Jacksonville Jaguars, running back James Robinson says he is ready for the upcoming year. Robinson ran for more than 1,000 yards and scored seven touchdowns in his rookie campaign. He acted as the Jaguars workhorse for most of the season, carrying the ball more than 15 times in all but four games.

