Lutheran grad James Robinson ready for sophomore year in NFL

Ezring: Versatility and balanced skill sets are typically viewed as valuable traits in a prospect. James Mitchell boasts both experience all over the offensive formation and a well-rounded pool of abilities. The Virginia Tech tight end routinely lines up in the slot, out wide, in-line, H-back and even in the backfield. What's more, he returned punts for the Hokies late in the 2020 season. Mitchell is an adequate athlete with solid movement skills. His top speed is sufficient and he has above-average lateral movement skills. As a receiver, Mitchell has consistently proven himself a reliable option at the catch point with excellent hands who uses his large frame to shield the ball from defenders. He also has impressive ball-tracking skills and body control. While running his routes, the tight end works to reduce pressable surface area and routinely works through contact with very little difficulty. He also occasionally adjusts his speed to lull defenders to sleep. After the catch, Mitchell is physical and surprisingly shifty. As a blocker, the Hokies star plays with a high motor. He employs leg drive, leverage and a wide base to manufacture power. Mitchell has sufficient grip strength and mirroring ability to sustain blocks. Moreover, he is an adequate lead blocker thanks to his movement skills. Mitchell excels in zone blocking schemes and has the awareness to pick up delayed blitzers in pass protection. The Virginia native has potential as a seam threat at the next level.