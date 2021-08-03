Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Brand marketing lessons from the toilet cleaner war in India

By amit bapna
The Drum
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Drum has asked some marketing and creative folks to share what they think about the challenger brand marketing battle just launched by Domex to get a share of the toilet cleaner category from Indian consumers. Health and hygiene have seen a surge like never before in the post-pandemic world....

www.thedrum.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brand Marketing#Toilet Cleaner#Marketing Campaign#Indian#Rb#Hindustan Unilever Ltd#Asci#Dentsu India Competitive
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Marketing
Related
EconomyVox

Brands are already marketing to Generation Alpha

My greatest desire as a toddler was to own a play kitchen, complete with miniature appliances, utensils, and plastic food. All my neighborhood playmates had one. The kitchens were everywhere, according to my mother: displayed in toy catalogs and television commercials, in day care centers, and in the homes of family friends.
Santa Clara, CASFGate

Nsight, Inc. Expands Its Global Footprint to Gurugram, India

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (PRWEB) August 06, 2021. Nsight, Inc., the leading global technology consulting firm that helps organizations orchestrate their Digital Transformation around business solutions in Customer Experience, CPQ, ERP, Robotic Process Automation, Big Data & Analytics, announced that this morning in Gurugram, India, they went live with their 7th business operations office globally and their 2nd in India. The office was inaugurated by Sumit Bhatia, Executive Director and Board Member at Nsight, Inc.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Out of Home Tea Market to See Major Growth by 2026 | Unilever Group, Tenfu, Pepsico

AMA Research recently released research coverage on Global Out of Home Tea Market that evaluates and provides market size, trend, and estimation to 2026. The Out of Home Tea market study provides ready-to-access and self-analyzed study with significant research data proves to be a useful document for managers, industry consultants and key executives to better understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and competitors development activities.
Cell PhonesThe Drum

WhatsApp launches brand marketing campaign ‘Message Privately’ in India

WhatsApp unveiled the India edition of its global consumer marketing campaign - ‘Message Privately’. The campaign, conceptualised by BBDO India, builds on the previous brand campaign ‘It’s Between You’ that was launched in July 2020 and seeks to reinforce the social messaging company’s commitment to user privacy. The campaign. Through...
Marketsatlantanews.net

Hot Sauce Market Analysis, Size, Brands (US, India, China), Growth and Forecast 2021-26

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled "Hot Sauce Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026," the global hot sauce market reached a value of US$ 4.5 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026. Hot sauce or chili sauce is prepared using chili peppers mixed with other ingredients like salt, vinegar, vegetables, fruits, garlic, etc. It is commercially made by combining chili pepper paste with red tomato puree, which is then cooked to achieve a distinct flavor. Hot sauce adds a complementary or spicy flavor to a variety of dishes. As a result, it is used as a condiment, dressing, and seasoning ingredient in numerous cuisines worldwide.
Economycobizmag.com

Seven lessons to follow for building a big brand

What should your big brand look like? Will it influence your target audience? How will customers feel about it?. These are some of the questions that you ought to ask yourself when contemplating how to build a big brand. This is because the process of building a brand is not a walk in the park. Simply choosing a name and logo will not cut it.
RetailThe Drum

HUL’s homecare brand Domex has launched the toilet war in India – here’s how

With the evolving concerns on health and hygiene, brands in the post-pandemic world are rushing to grab a slice of the pie. The Drum finds out from Prabha Narasimhan, executive director and vice-president – home care (South Asia), Hindustan Unilever Ltd, the flagship home hygiene player Domex’s brand marketing plans to find increased relevance in a hitherto low-engagement category such as toilet cleaning.
SoftwareForbes

How Marketing Leadership Is Failing Technology Brands

Head of Marketing and Communications, IQM Quantum Computers - European Leader in Building Superconducting Quantum Computers. Marketing leadership is failing many of today’s technology brands. Or rather, it’s a lack of marketing leadership that is failing tech brands. Understanding how and why this is happening requires first understanding the evolved...
EconomyThe Drum

The great brand identity crisis: how to build brand value through focus and discipline

Amidst a crowded marketplace of brands aiming to establish themselves as socially- and environmentally-conscious, it can be nearly impossible to parse out authentic value. Modern brands that hope to enjoy lasting success need to build brand value at the nexus of differentiation and stakeholder expectations, writes Daniel Allocca, managing director at marketing and communications firm Prosek Partners.
Public Healthdocwirenews.com

COVID-19 and psychological distress: Lessons for India

PLoS One. 2021 Aug 4;16(8):e0255683. doi: 10.1371/journal.pone.0255683. eCollection 2021. PURPOSE: The COVID-19 pandemic has undoubtedly altered the routine of life and caused unanticipated changes resulting in severe psychological responses and mental health crisis. The study aimed to identify psycho-social factors that predicted distress among Indian population during the spread of novel Coronavirus.
EnvironmentPosted by
The Associated Press

“Issue with Tissue” Sustainability Scorecard Flunks Charmin and Other Toilet Paper Brands

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 20, 2019--A new report takes the largest tissue companies to task for destroying North American forests and exacerbating the world’s climate crisis. “ The Issue with Tissue ” reveals Procter & Gamble, Kimberly-Clark, and Georgia-Pacific use zero recycled content in their toilet paper, instead relying on ancient trees clear-cut from the Canadian boreal forest (the “Amazon of the North”). The report by the Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC) and Stand.earth includes a scorecard grading the sustainability of toilet paper and other tissue products. The average American uses three rolls of toilet paper a week – and major brands’ refusal to create more sustainable products makes consumers unwittingly complicit in flushing forests down the toilet.
Sciencefox13news.com

Cholesterol drug cuts coronavirus infection by 70%, researchers find

A drug meant to treat cholesterol was found to reduce coronavirus infection by 70% in lab studies, with researchers calling for additional clinical trials among hospitalized COVID-19 patients. A team of researchers from the U.K. and Italy published findings in the Frontiers in Pharmacology journal Friday, finding that fenofibrate and...
ScienceCNET

The 'fearsome dragon' that terrorized Australia’s skies

A fearsome beast with wings spanning 22 feet. A mouth like a spear. The closest thing we've seen to a real-life dragon. That's how Tim Richards describes the Thapunngaka shawi, a flying reptile whose fossils he's been studying at the University of Queensland's School of Biological Sciences. The pterosaur is believed to have once flown above the Australian outback -- long enough ago that it was soaring above inland seas rather than desert.
Energy Industrymarketpulse.com

China Nerves Sink Oil Again

Oil remains under pressure. Despite impressive US employment data on Friday, oil prices fell as the US Dollar rallied strongly. What are disturbing oil markets the most, though, is the delta-variant Covid-19 strain which has vast swathes of the planet in its grip. That is increasing fears that the global recovery will stutter and become very uneven, thus reducing oil consumption even as OPEC+ continues to increase production.
Pharmaceuticalssciencebasedmedicine.org

Ivermectin is the new hydroxychloroquine, take 5: The Nobel Prize gambit

As regular readers know, I was on vacation last week. In my absence, guest blogger Dr. William Paolo provided an excellent fourth installment for our “Ivermectin is the new hydroxychloroquine” series, in which he discusses the epic misunderstanding of the role and conduct of meta-analyses in the medical literature, a misunderstanding that (among other misunderstandings) has led Bret Weinstein to proclaim ivermectin as, in essence, a miracle cure for COVID-19. A few weeks earlier, I had noted Weinstein’s conspiracy mongering over ivermectin, as well as that of others. Little did I suspect as my vacation wound down and I contemplated what I would write for my first post after returning that I’d be adding “take 5” to our “Ivermectin is the new hydroxychloroquine” series. It came in the form of a Tweet by Peter Kory, who has been featured in previous installments:

Comments / 0

Community Policy