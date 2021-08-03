Brand marketing lessons from the toilet cleaner war in India

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled "Hot Sauce Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026," the global hot sauce market reached a value of US$ 4.5 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026. Hot sauce or chili sauce is prepared using chili peppers mixed with other ingredients like salt, vinegar, vegetables, fruits, garlic, etc. It is commercially made by combining chili pepper paste with red tomato puree, which is then cooked to achieve a distinct flavor. Hot sauce adds a complementary or spicy flavor to a variety of dishes. As a result, it is used as a condiment, dressing, and seasoning ingredient in numerous cuisines worldwide.
