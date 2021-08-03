Brand marketing lessons from the toilet cleaner war in India

As regular readers know, I was on vacation last week. In my absence, guest blogger Dr. William Paolo provided an excellent fourth installment for our “Ivermectin is the new hydroxychloroquine” series, in which he discusses the epic misunderstanding of the role and conduct of meta-analyses in the medical literature, a misunderstanding that (among other misunderstandings) has led Bret Weinstein to proclaim ivermectin as, in essence, a miracle cure for COVID-19. A few weeks earlier, I had noted Weinstein’s conspiracy mongering over ivermectin, as well as that of others. Little did I suspect as my vacation wound down and I contemplated what I would write for my first post after returning that I’d be adding “take 5” to our “Ivermectin is the new hydroxychloroquine” series. It came in the form of a Tweet by Peter Kory, who has been featured in previous installments: