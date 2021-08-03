SoCal weather: Dry, hot and sunny conditions expected Tuesday

Excessive heat will linger in Southern California throughout the week, with triple-digit temperatures and dry conditions leading to an increased fire danger.

Los Angeles and Orange counties can expect to see sunny skies with a high of 90 degrees on Tuesday and similar conditions over the next several days.

The Inland Empire and valleys will be sunny with a high of 102 Tuesday. Temperatures will stay in the triple digits until the weekend.

Deserts will see highs over 100 degrees all week.

