First Avenue Requiring Vaccination or Negative Test to Attend Concerts

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — HealthPartners is joining other large health care systems in Minnesota in requiring that all employees be vaccinated against COVID-19. In a statement Thursday, the Bloomington-based provider said that all employees will have until Oct. 30 to become fully vaccinated against the virus. Those who decline to get the vaccine will have to submit documentation explaining a medical or religious reason. Employees are also required to get the flu vaccine. The deadline for that is Nov. 30. “Our colleague vaccination program is an important part of our commitment to our patients, members, communities and colleagues,” said HealthPartners President and CEO Andrea...