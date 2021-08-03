Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Duluth, MN

First Avenue Requiring Vaccination or Negative Test to Attend Concerts

By David Drew
Posted by 
Sasquatch 92.1 FM
Sasquatch 92.1 FM
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

This week started with a variety of health news that impacted the Northland. There was the University of Minnesota instituting an indoor facial covering requirement for everyone, an announcement from Target that said employees would be required to wear a mask while strongly recommending the public does the same, and then the recommendation from St. Louis County officials recommending everyone wear a mask while indoors public settings. This all came after mask requirements were announced for both Grand Casino Hinckley and Grand Casino Mille Lacs as well as Duluth Whole Foods Co-op.

squatchrocks.com

Comments / 0

Sasquatch 92.1 FM

Sasquatch 92.1 FM

Duluth, MN
924
Followers
2K+
Post
145K+
Views
ABOUT

Sasquatch 92.1 has the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Duluth, Minnesota Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://squatchrocks.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Duluth, MN
Government
Local
Minnesota Government
State
California State
City
Minneapolis, MN
Duluth, MN
Health
City
Hinckley, MN
City
Duluth, MN
State
Florida State
Local
Minnesota Entertainment
Duluth, MN
Entertainment
Local
Minnesota Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Concerts#Whole Foods#Target#Grand Casino Hinckley#Grand Casino Mille Lacs#Duluth Whole Foods Co Op#St Entry#Turf Club#The Fitzgerald Theater#Wallethub
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
Related
Entertainmentthemusicuniverse.com

Live Nation allowing artists to require vaccination or proof of negative tests

Company CEO has sent a “best practices” email to artists’ teams. Live Nation, the world’s largest entertainment company, is allowing artists to require proof of vaccination or negative test before staff, crew and fans can enter each venue. Live Nation CEO Michael Rapino sent a “best practices” email to artists’ teams, according to Variety.
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
CBS Minnesota

HealthPartners Joins Other Major Providers In Requiring Employees To Get Vaccinated Against COVID

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — HealthPartners is joining other large health care systems in Minnesota in requiring that all employees be vaccinated against COVID-19. In a statement Thursday, the Bloomington-based provider said that all employees will have until Oct. 30 to become fully vaccinated against the virus. Those who decline to get the vaccine will have to submit documentation explaining a medical or religious reason. Employees are also required to get the flu vaccine. The deadline for that is Nov. 30. “Our colleague vaccination program is an important part of our commitment to our patients, members, communities and colleagues,” said HealthPartners President and CEO Andrea...
Minneapolis, MNMinnesota Spokesman-Recorder

Frey, Carter issue new indoor masking guidance amid Delta variant spread and COVID-19 increase in Twin Cities

In light of the highly transmissible Delta variant that has caused an increase of COVID-19 cases in the Twin Cities, on Tuesday, both Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter issued new masking guidance for indoor spaces in the Twin Cities along with requirements for the local governments’ staff and City-owned buildings.
HealthWadena Pioneer Journal

Tri-County Health Care welcomes second chiropractor

Tri-County Health Care is expanding its chiropractic care services. It welcomes Brock Spandl, Doctor of Chiropractic, the second chiropractor to join the Tri-County team. He officially begins on Aug. 16. Dr. Spandl previously operated a practice in Staples before joining TCHC. He brings a diverse range of chiropractic knowledge and...
Minneapolis, MNMinneapolis Star Tribune

More Twin Cities employers push back plans to bring workers back to offices

A growing list of companies around the Twin Cities are pushing back their dates to return to the office because of the surging number of COVID-19 cases. On Thursday, Wells Fargo and the law firm Dorsey & Whitney, which both have large offices in downtown Minneapolis, as well as Travelers, the insurance company with a big presence in St. Paul, all announced delays.
Irving, TXhngn.com

$2,000 Extra Stimulus Checks Will Be Given to Americans, Will You Qualify?

Struggling Americans in some states in the country will receive extra Stimulus Checks up to $2,000 in the upcoming weeks. In a recently published article in The Sun, A proposal to offer a $2,000 incentive to teachers who intend to return to class in the autumn was accepted by a school board in Irving, Texas. Officials want to express their gratitude to employees who have persevered in the face of the global pandemic.
Public Healthwashingtonnewsday.com

The Lambda COVID Variant is Currently Spreading in the Following Locations

Here’s Where the Lambda COVID Variant is Currently Spreading. Now that the Lambda version of the coronavirus has become the prevalent strain in Peru and continues to circulate over most of South America, health officials are beginning to track its progress. Preliminary data suggest the variant, also known as the...
Cancerthejacksonpress.org

COVID-19 Survivors Have Broad, Longer-Term Immunity

People who have recovered from COVID-19 retain broad and effective longer-term immunity to the disease, according to a new study. Findings of the study, which is the most comprehensive of its kind so far, have implications for expanding understanding about human immune memory as well as future vaccine development for coronaviruses.
LifestylePosted by
Amomama

Woman Borrows Clothes to Pretend She Is Rich and Meets a Man – Story of the Day

A woman went on holiday to an expensive resort and borrowed expensive clothes from a rich friend so she could pretend she's wealthy, but things go wrong. Two years ago, I came into a small inheritance and decided to take the trip of my dreams. I started looking up possibilities online and quickly found a 15-day-holiday in Egypt, including a 5-star cruise down the Nile.
Georgia Statefox46.com

Seven Georgia counties in Delta variant “danger zones”

Atlanta, GA (WJBF)- Georgia can count 7 counties in a “top 20” danger zone for the delta variant in a new report by a national health non-profit organization. The study found a link between low income levels showing higher infection rates, especially in rural areas where vaccination rates are low.

Comments / 0

Community Policy