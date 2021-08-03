Data Reporting Delayed Due to High Case Volume; Update Expected Tomorrow
Daily reporting of the most recent local COVID-19 data has been delayed due to short staffing and the high number of positive cases being processed. Humboldt County Public Health estimates that more than 90 individuals have tested positive since the most recent report Friday. A full update of the daily, weekly and monthly datasets on the Humboldt County Data Dashboard is expected to be included in tomorrow’s report.kymkemp.com
