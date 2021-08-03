Cancel
Humboldt County, CA

Data Reporting Delayed Due to High Case Volume; Update Expected Tomorrow

By Kym Kemp
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDaily reporting of the most recent local COVID-19 data has been delayed due to short staffing and the high number of positive cases being processed. Humboldt County Public Health estimates that more than 90 individuals have tested positive since the most recent report Friday. A full update of the daily, weekly and monthly datasets on the Humboldt County Data Dashboard is expected to be included in tomorrow’s report.

