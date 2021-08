A new Halo Infinite leak has revealed 343 Industries' plan for multiple campaigns, which lines up with what the developer has been alluding to since it began to really talk about the Xbox and PC game a couple of years ago. The leak comes the way of a screenshot taken from the ongoing stress test, which shows a menu featuring the following options "news," "multiplayer," and "campaigns." Of course, it's possible campaign being plural is simply a mistake, but while this is a possibility, it's an unlikely one.